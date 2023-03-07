Retail sales up 5.2% in February in surprise boost

Total retail sales were 5.2% higher last month. However while this was higher than expected, it compares unfavourably to a year ago when sales were up 6.7% for February.

The February figures were also below the three month average of 5.5% but above the 12 month average of 2.4%, the data from the British Retail Consortium-KPMG sales monitor.

Food sales led the charge, up 8.3% over the three months to February. Non-food sales rose 3.2%, but online non-food sales fell by 3.1%, though this compares to a fall of 28% in February 2022.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, attributed some of the February boost to Valentines Day.

She said: "While the cost-of-living crisis has made customers increasingly price-sensitive, they are still ready to celebrate special occasions. This helped deliver strong sales of fragrance and jewellery for Valentine's Day."

Energy-saving appliances also continued to sell well, she added, but the rush for warm coats and boots subsided as the January sales splurge satisfied customer appetite.

With overall inflation running at around 10%, and food inflation sitting nearer 20%, retail sales growth for February of just 5% will be eating hard into retail margins and masking the true state of the sector's health, according to KMPG.

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said consumers are continuing to hold back on non-essential spending with sales of clothing, footwear and accessories, which have been very influential in spending for many months, continuing to decline in February.

He added: "With increases in energy, broadband, mobile phone and council tax bills on the horizon, consumers will continue to take steps to reduce spend where they can - switching where they shop, what they buy, whilst also cutting back on activities, such as eating out and takeaways."