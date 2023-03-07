Retail sales up 5.2% in February in surprise boost

British Retail Consortium-KPMG

clock • 2 min read
Total retail sales were 5.2% higher last month. However while this was higher than expected, it compares unfavourably to a year ago when sales were up 6.7% for February.
Image:

Total retail sales were 5.2% higher last month. However while this was higher than expected, it compares unfavourably to a year ago when sales were up 6.7% for February.

Retail sales were better than predicted in February, according to the latest figures, as shoppers kept spending despite the cost of living crisis.

Total retail sales were 5.2% higher last month. However, although this was higher than expected, it compares unfavourably to a year ago when sales were up 6.7% for February.

The February figures were also below the three month average of 5.5% but above the 12 month average of 2.4%, the data from the British Retail Consortium-KPMG sales monitor.

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

Food sales led the charge, up 8.3% over the three months to February. Non-food sales rose 3.2%, but online non-food sales fell by 3.1%, though this compares to a fall of 28% in February 2022.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, attributed some of the February boost to Valentines Day.

She said: "While the cost-of-living crisis has made customers increasingly price-sensitive, they are still ready to celebrate special occasions. This helped deliver strong sales of fragrance and jewellery for Valentine's Day."

Energy-saving appliances also continued to sell well, she added, but the rush for warm coats and boots subsided as the January sales splurge satisfied customer appetite.

With overall inflation running at around 10%, and food inflation sitting nearer 20%, retail sales growth for February of just 5% will be eating hard into retail margins and masking the true state of the sector's health, according to KMPG.

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said consumers are continuing to hold back on non-essential spending with sales of clothing, footwear and accessories, which have been very influential in spending for many months, continuing to decline in February.

He added: "With increases in energy, broadband, mobile phone and council tax bills on the horizon, consumers will continue to take steps to reduce spend where they can - switching where they shop, what they buy, whilst also cutting back on activities, such as eating out and takeaways."

Related Topics

More on UK

Jon Prescott is a partner at Praetura Ventures
UK

An asset class of its own? Look North for diversified and tax-efficient investments

Thriving businesses

Jon Prescott
clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
While the absence of technology behemoths allowed the FTSE 100 to dodge last year’s tech rout and enjoy relative stability, this has also long been a criticism of the UK blue chip index, which has struggled to draw key players in the industry.
UK

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

Fresh blow for UK's tech haven plans

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Peter Spiller and Emma Moriarty, CG Asset Management
UK

Pensible pence: The outlook for sterling in a fragmenting world

Meaningful recovery is unlikely

Peter Spiller and Emma Moriarty
clock 10 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
02

Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports

06 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

06 March 2023 • 5 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot