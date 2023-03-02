Trian Investors 1 finalises details of Unilever share distribution

Provided timeline of schedule

Eve Maddock-Jones
As of the final date in February, the Unilever shares made up 94.1% of the trust's net asset value.
Trian 1 Investors has provided finer details of its share redemption plan for Unilever shares two weeks on from the completion of the transaction.

In an update, the board said that according to the last price on 16 February, when it said the order had been completed, Unilever's shares were distributed at a ratio of 0.0430749929 per share in Trian Investors 1.

Fractional entitlements will not be distributed and shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole figure, with any fractional entitlements aggregated and sold in the market.

Trian Investors 1 distributes all Unilever shares amid wind-up

Any net cash from these sales will split among relevant shareholders via central securities depository CREST shortly after entitlements to Unilever shares have been distributed to shareholders that are in consideration for the share redemption plan.

As of 16 February, the Unilever shares comprised 94.1% of the trust's net asset value.

On that date, the shares were distributed at a price of 193.69 pence per ordinary share, which the board said equates to an aggregate amount of 42,760,178.40 in respect of 22,076,289 ordinary shares.

The transaction was part of the board's ongoing wind-up of the trust, which saw it distribute its holding in heating products firm Ferguson back in January.

Trian's board had decided to hold onto its Unilever stake while it distributed its other holdings as it believed there was still more value to be gained from the asset.

Timeline of events

The board provided an expected timeline of the Unilever transaction, which is due to complete with the cash repayment of fractional shares by 17 March.

Before that, the last day of trading in TI1 ordinary Shares under the old ISIN will be 10 March.

Trian Investors 1 offers details of Ferguson distribution

On 13 March, new ISIN numbers will be enabled and trading of TI1 shares recommences.

It is also when the Unilever shares will be credited to shareholders via CREST and is the expected date for entitlements to Unilever shares for the Share Redemption and Share Distribution plans.

