Macquarie Group considers takeover bid for M&G - reports

According to reports from Sky News, Macquarie is in early stage talks of a "exploring an approach" to M&G for takeover discussions.

It is reported that no formal bid has taken place yet and the valuation of the proposal remains unclear.

Reports have speculated that a typical takeover incurs a 30% premium, and with M&G currently holding a £5bn valuation an offer could potentially reach £6.5bn.

The proposal is set to be advised by Morgan Stanley on Macquarie's side, with the UK-based firm taking counsel from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Evercore.

M&G covers a vast array of sectors in its business but Macquarie is unlikely to keep M&G's insurance operations, the report added.

Both M&G and Macquarie Group declined to comment.