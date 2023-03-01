Investec Wealth & Investment CEO departs

On garden leave until 13 August

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Barbara-Ann King (pictured) is stepping down as CEO Investec Wealth & Investment.
The CEO of Investec Wealth & Investment has left the firm after less than a year in the role.

Barbara-Ann King was promoted to head of Investec's wealth management wing back in July 2022 as part of an executive reshuffle which saw the two most senior leadership positions in the firm held by women, with Ruth Leas as CEO of Investec Bank plc since 2019. 

An Investec spokesperson confirmed King's departure, and said she was on garden leave until her departure from the firm on 13 August 2023.

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

The firm's acting CEO Iain Hooley is due to remain in the role, the spokesperson confirmed.

King succeeded the top role from Ciaran Whelan, who the is still set to remain as managing director at the firm.

The outgoing CEO joined Investec as chief commercial officer in 2020 and had been serving as deputy chief executive on the wealth business.

She previously worked at with Citi in New York for seven years and spent eight with Barclays Wealth in London. 

 

 

