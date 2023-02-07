Mattioli Woods profits up 46% as advice demand jumps

Revenue at the firm was up 10%

Organic revenue growth was 2%, down from 10% in the same period a year ago.
rganic revenue growth was 2%, down from 10% in the same period a year ago.

Mattioli Woods has reported pre-tax profits increased 45.5% in the six months to the end of November, as more new and existing clients sought advice amid volatile financial markets.

Profits before tax at the wealth manager were £4.8m, up from £3.3m in the same period a year earlier.

Ian Mattioli MBE, chief executive at Mattioli Woods, said clients' demand for advice and proactive communications by advisers "in such uncertain times" resulted in an increase in advisory time, boosted by the value of new clients on-boarded in the first half of the year increasing more than 10% compared to a year earlier.

Digital pound could launch within ten years under Treasury and BoE plans

Revenue at the firm was up 10% to £54.9m from £49.9m, driven by positive performances in Mattioli Woods' pensions advice and administration, employee benefits, property  management and private equity management operating segments.

Group revenue and profits benefited from this integrated business model, in which clients engage with the firm at many points throughout their lives and financial concerns in "a holistic service to our clients and to generate multiple revenue streams to facilitate future revenue growth", Mattioli said.

Organic revenue growth was 2%, down from 10% in the same period a year ago, and with a 2% fall in the value of total client assets to £14.6bn at the period end.

Revenue from acquisitions completed since 1 January 2021 - a total of eight - was £20.2m up from £19.4m in the same period a year earlier.

The group stated it is benefitting from revenue synergies from cross-selling across these different businesses.

The two largest acquisitions to date, Maven and Ludlow, contributed £20.2m of revenue in the six months to November 2022, up from £19.4m in the previous six months.

In the coming months Mattioli Woods will focus on new business generation, investing in its in-house training programmes, growth through the integration of strategic acquisitions, developing new products and services, reviewing our processes and investing in technology to deliver further  operational efficiencies. 

The firm will pay an interim dividend up 6.0% to 8.8p, up from 8.3p for the same period a year ago.

 

