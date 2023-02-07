BoE's Mann: Bank rate has further to rise

“We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold”.

Catherine Mann, who has consistently voted for rate rises on the MPC, told The Times: "We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold".

She said a further rate increase was likely because inflation looks set to stay higher, according to business and household data, than the Bank currently expects.

Last week, the Bank of England raised rates for the tenth consecutive time, increasing the base rate by another 0.5 percentage points to 4%.

Seven of the MPC members voted for the rate increase, with two members voting for no change.

Markets had initially taken the Bank's guidance that it would raise rates again only if inflation looked like staying higher for longer as an indication there would be no hike in March.

But Mann, who had been in favour of an outsized rate rise of 75 basis points since the summer, said there were still "material upside risks to our inflation outlook".

Her hawkish stance puts her at odds with Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank and MPC rate-setter, who warned on Friday of the dangers of doing too much tightening in the face of a slowing economy.

Mann said: "From a risk-management point of view, monetary policy has to lean against these upside biases since wage and price inflation are still so high."

Halting rate rises only to increase them again would look "too much like fine-tuning to be good monetary policy," she said, as it is "both hard to communicate and to transmit through markets to the real economy".

The Bank's chief economist Pill said on Monday the nine-strong MPC committee was divided over how far inflation will fall back to the Bank's 2% target.

"We are confronting each other with different arguments, and different views and hopefully that makes us think harder about what we think to come to better decisions overall," Pill said.