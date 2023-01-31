Hargreaves Lansdown makes senior security hire

Eve Maddock-Jones
Segun Oyinloye (pictured) has been appointed Hargreaves Lansdown's Chief information and security officer
Segun Oyinloye (pictured) has been appointed Hargreaves Lansdown's Chief information and security officer

Hargreaves Lansdown has hired Segun Oyinloye as its chief information and security officer, who will be tasked with developing and driving the firm’s information and security strategy to ensure the ongoing protection of HL’s client and colleague information.

Oyinloye joins from Sainsburys Bank where he held the same role and was responsible for the institutions information security, records management and data protection, having previously worked at Aviva.

In recent weeks there have been a number of high profile cybersecurity attacks and businesses have been increasing investments into sheltering clients privileged information from incidents.

Hargreaves Lansdown launches electronic voting system

Birger Thorburn chief digital and information officer said information security was a "fundamental component of HL's strategy".

He said: "Keeping our clients' data and assets safe is the most important thing we do. Segun will focus on developing the existing security capability, ensuring information security best practice is embedded within our culture, which enables HL to focus on providing better financial outcomes for our clients, safe in the knowledge that all is secure."

Oyinloye himself said Hargreaves was "embarking on its transformation journey" and he was "excited to join the team".

