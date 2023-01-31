Hargreaves Lansdown makes senior security hire

Oyinloye joins from Sainsburys Bank where he held the same role and was responsible for the institutions information security, records management and data protection, having previously worked at Aviva.

In recent weeks there have been a number of high profile cybersecurity attacks and businesses have been increasing investments into sheltering clients privileged information from incidents.

Birger Thorburn chief digital and information officer said information security was a "fundamental component of HL's strategy".

He said: "Keeping our clients' data and assets safe is the most important thing we do. Segun will focus on developing the existing security capability, ensuring information security best practice is embedded within our culture, which enables HL to focus on providing better financial outcomes for our clients, safe in the knowledge that all is secure."

Oyinloye himself said Hargreaves was "embarking on its transformation journey" and he was "excited to join the team".