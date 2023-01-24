UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

Public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, according to the the Office for National Statistics.

The data revealed that public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, up from the revised £10.7bn in the same month in 2021, and the highest December borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

This was well above the forecasts of £17.6bn and £17.7bn, from economists polled at Reuters and the Office for Budget Responsibility, respectively.

According to the ONS, the sharp increases in energy prices were a primary cause of the spike, as well as an increase in debt interest.

While gas prices have dropped down to pre-pandemic levels, the average energy bill is still almost twice what it was before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Interest on government debt hit £17.3bn, more than double what it was a year earlier.

According to the ONS, inflation was the main catalyst behind the rise in borrowing, especially from the government's side.

It said that of the £17.3bn, £13.7bn reflects the impact of inflation on index-linked gilt stock.