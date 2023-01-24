UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

More than double 2021

Public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, according to the the Office for National Statistics.
Public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, according to the the Office for National Statistics.

UK public sector borrowing more than doubled in December 2022 versus a year prior, research from the Office for National Statistics has found.

The data revealed that public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, up from the revised £10.7bn in the same month in 2021, and the highest December borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

This was well above the forecasts of £17.6bn and £17.7bn, from economists polled at Reuters and the Office for Budget Responsibility, respectively.

Consumer confidence in the UK claws back after improvement in Q4

According to the ONS, the sharp increases in energy prices were a primary cause of the spike, as well as an increase in debt interest.

While gas prices have dropped down to pre-pandemic levels, the average energy bill is still almost twice what it was before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Interest on government debt hit £17.3bn, more than double what it was a year earlier.

According to the ONS, inflation was the main catalyst behind the rise in borrowing, especially from the government's side.

It said that of the £17.3bn, £13.7bn reflects the impact of inflation on index-linked gilt stock.

Trustpilot