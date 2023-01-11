Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

Activist investor The Boatman Capital Research sent a letter to accountancy firm BDO, asking for assurance of its independence from the embroiled trust as Home REIT's CFO James Snape was, until March 2022, a senior audit manager at the company charged with checking the trust's books.

In a letter seen by Investment Week, Boatman cited Snape's LinkedIn profile and said to BDO: "We are pleased to see someone with appropriate and relevant professional experience joining the investment manager of Home REIT.

"However, we think it is reasonable for investors to ask for assurances that there will be appropriate professional distance and rigour between BDO as auditor and one of its ex-employees."

The investor asked: "What measures has BDO put in place to ensure that its audit will be conducted independently, without favour or undue influence?"

This was one of 11 points of concern highlighted in the letter Boatman sent to BDO.

It previously sent an open letter to Home REIT back in December calling for the board to be sacked amid its wave of ongoing issues.

A spokesperson for Boatman told Investment Week: "As we state in the letter to BDO, the enhanced audit is vital if investors are to regain confidence in Home REIT but there are several issues that need to be addressed. We also maintain our view that the board of Home REIT needs to change for the market to have any confidence in this company."

Home REIT came to the stock market in October 2020, stating that that is was "dedicated to fighting homelessness", providing "tangible social impact while targeting inflation-protected income and capital returns" via its investments.

One of the other issues Boatman raised was "potential risk to the integrity of the valuation process".

Boatman claims that Home REIT's estate agency, Knight Frank, was instructed by the company to determine the value of its properties without actually entering the buildings themselves.

Citing transcripts of a conference call between Home REIT's fund manager Alex Baker and Alvarium Securities, while in the presence of chair Lynne Fennah, Baker said that Knight Frank was initially told not to inspect the buildings internally, but said that this had since changed and the estate agent was to undertake an internal inspection of a sample of its properties.

Home REIT's saga began in November when Viceroy Research published its doubts about the overall stability of the business, which caused a significant drop in valuation.

This preceded a lawsuit from Home REIT's shareholders, claiming that the management had mislead them on the company's social impact strategy and over-exaggerated the property portfolio's valuation, all allegations which Home REIT has denied.

Spilling into the new year, the board was forced to delay the publication of its annual results to give BDO time to analyse the records, which saw it miss the extension deadline and consequentially had its shares suspended.

Last week, the trust's own investment adviser distanced itself from the firm by selling the company, although it has retained a right of refusal in case the outlook for Home REIT improves.

This sale was something Boatman highlighted to BDO to examine: "Given that Home REIT is an externally managed investment trust, clearly this may be of some considerable significance when BDO considers internal controls and risks for investors.

"BDO may also wish to consider if this change of ownership has implications on any potential liabilities the company may incur."

BDO declined to comment and Home REIT have been contacted for comment.