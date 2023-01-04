Home REIT investment adviser distances from trust ahead of Nasdaq listing

Alvarium RE Limited had entered into an agreement to sell Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited, the investment advisor to Home REIT, on 30 December 2022 to a newly formed entity also owned by AHRA.

In an RNS notice today (4 January), Home REIT stated that Alvarium RE Limited had entered into an agreement to sell Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited (AHRA), the investment advisor to the embattled REIT, on 30 December 2022 to a newly formed entity also owned by the management of AHRA.

It was sold for £24m, according to a securities filling, and the new arrangement will be funded by a promissory notice.

In the RNS statement, Home REIT said the deal was made prior to Alvarium's recently completed merger with Cartesian Growth Corporation and Tiedemann Group, which was finalised yesterday (3 January). It was also ahead of its listing of the business combination agreement on the Nasdaq exchange today, with the group set to be called AlTi.

Home REIT suspends shares

While the rationale behind the transaction is unclear, Oli Creasey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that given the timing of the sale it "seems like a reasonable assumption" that Alvarium was attempting to distance itself from Home REIT ahead of its US listing.

Home REIT has been under fire recently for a catalogue of issues, including the temporary suspension of its shares yesterday after it failed to publish its annual results by the 31 December 2022 deadline.

The management said these will be published "no later than 31 January 2023", but this was only the latest in a string of bad news around the firm.

Home REIT has been a focus of short sellers after Viceroy Research published doubts about the stability of its business back in November, which caused its valuation to slump overnight.

The saga continued with the company's shareholders launching a claim against them on the grounds that it gave misleading information on the company's social impact strategy and "vastly overvalued" property portfolio, all of which Home REIT denied.

Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

Commenting on the news today, Creasey said the timing appears non-coincidental with the listed merger, given that Alvarium has not sold out of its other UK REIT, LXi REIT.

"It also manages the much larger/more successful LXi REIT", of which senior members of staff Simon Lee and Freddie Brooks are still listed on Alvarium's website, "so presumably the management of the REIT is still with Alvarium", he said.

"It seems reasonable to conclude that the spin-off of the Home REIT contract is not simply a case of removing UK property exposure."

Creasey explained that while LXi REIT is more complicated and could not be sold in the same way, the "most obvious conclusion remains that the new owner just does not want the Home REIT exposure on their books".

In further support of this argument, Creasey noted that Simon Haarer was still listed as head of asset management for both LXi REIT and Home REIT, indicating an overlap between the two teams.

"Spinning only one off probably was not super-simple either," he explained. "I would imagine selling both together might have been easier.

"You would only sell one if you really wanted to."

Further, Creasey noted the arrangement of the sale, which gives Alvarium first right of refusal to repurchase the firm.

"The arrangement with the promissory note gives the impression that the new owner wanted this vehicle off its books without completely relinquishing ownership," he said.

"Being able to buy it back in the future for the sold price (and possibly without any cash actually changing hands on either the sale or repurchase) does give the impression that they will wait for the storm to blow over (or write it off in six months' time if Home REIT does not survive) and then take it back and carry on as before."

Alvarium Investments has been contacted for comment.