AIC board member joins Janus Henderson trust

The appointment will become effective from 31 December 2022.

Ecsery also serves as non-executive director for the F&C investment trust, a seat she has held since 2013.

The new chair was previously a non-executive director at Marshall Motor Holdings plc, Share PLC and Good Energy Group PLC and has held various senior positions in consumer-focused industries including the digital, retail and leisure & travel sectors.

She is also a current non-executive director at CT Automotive plc, Haffner Energy SA and Air France.

The Henderson High Income trust is run by David Smith and runs in the IT UK Equity & Bond Income sector.

According to the AIC, it is currently on a 0.3% premium with assets under management totalling £257.3m.