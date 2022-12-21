AIC board member joins Janus Henderson trust

Francesca Ecsery

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Francesca Ecsery joins the Henderson High Income trust board.
Image:

Association of Investment Companies' board member Francesca Ecsery has joined the Henderson High Income trust as a non-executive director.

The appointment will become effective from 31 December 2022.

Ecsery also serves as non-executive director for the F&C investment trust, a seat she has held since 2013.

Janus Henderson multi-asset manager Cheeseman departs

The new chair was previously a non-executive director at Marshall Motor Holdings plc, Share PLC and Good Energy Group PLC and has held various senior positions in consumer-focused industries including the digital, retail and leisure & travel sectors.

She is also a current non-executive director at CT Automotive plc, Haffner Energy SA and Air France. 

The Henderson High Income trust is run by David Smith and runs in the IT UK Equity & Bond Income sector.

According to the AIC, it is currently on a 0.3% premium with assets under management totalling £257.3m.

