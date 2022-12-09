Numis profits tumble 72% as capital markets deals drop to ten year low

Pre-tax profits at the bank for the year to the end of September were £201m, down 72% versus 2021 figures.

Numis appoints Simon Bowler as head of research

Revenue was £144m, down 33% compared to a year ago, which the bank blamed on market conditions having "deteriorated from highly supportive levels".

Among the most obvious contributors to the poor performance was a significant fall in equity capital markets (ECM) business during the period.

Capital markets revenues were down 62% as UK ECM volumes dropped to a ten year low, the bank reported. Investment banking revenues declined 39%.

Due to the weaker results, Numis has cut staff bonuses, saying it would be paying "materially lower variable compensation" for the year.

Overall staff costs, which include salaries and variable pay, had fallen by almost a quarter to £75m

Numis does not expect the trading conditions that helped drag down its 2022 performance to improve in the near future, as the capital markets outlook "remains challenging".

It expected ECM deal volumes to remain "subdued" with "unfavourable conditions persisting", as the market reacts to longer term higher inflation and interest rates.

In a nod to impacts on the wider sector, it added: "Our experience suggests that market uncertainty and [negative] macroeconomic conditions are likely to affect the investment banking industry for some time."

However the bank was more upbeat about its mergers and acquisition business, which brought in record revenue for a second successive year, up 26% compared to 2021, in what it called "excellent strategic progress".

The bank's growth capital solutions arm advised on $1.1bn of private deals.

'Deep recession amid policy headwinds': Industry reacts to £55bn fiscal squeeze

It also has a strong near-term pipeline of M&A transactions due to complete in the first half of 2023, it added.

"Diversifying into M&A advisory and private markets, through our growth capital solutions (GCS) business, means that we are less reliant on the UK capital raising cycle," Numis's statement said.

Its M&A and GCS businesses together accounted for approximately half of its total investment banking revenues for the year.