Financial sector rules slacked by growth-seeking government

Bank ringfencing rules are set to be watered down in one change, so banks without major investment activities are released from the regime.

The chancellor is also expected to issue new mandates to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, setting out how they will help deliver growth and promote the international competitiveness of the UK.

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

A widespread review is also planned to repeal hundreds of pages of EU law, ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules for banks.

The government claims some of these EU rules "hold back growth", and put companies off listing in the UK.

These changes are in addition to reforms to Solvency II announced in the Autumn Statement, which the government believes will unlock over £100bn for productive investment from UK insurers over the next decade, such as clean energy infrastructure.

Dubbed the ‘Edinburgh reforms' in reference to the city where they will be formally announced by the chancellor today, a total of 30 changes to financial services regulation are planned.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our regulatory regime and unleash the full potential of our formidable financial services sector.

"Today we are delivering an agile, proportionate and home-grown regulatory regime which will unlock investment across our economy to deliver jobs and opportunity for the British people."

The financial services sector contributes £216bn a year to the UK economy, according to government figures.

Government sets out Solvency II reform package

It also employs over 2.3 million people, with 1.4 million outside London and 163,000 people in Scotland, the government stated.

While in Edinburgh today, the chancellor will meet with top financial services CEOs to discuss the reforms and how the sector can further drive investment and growth in the UK.

The government will also look to announce changes to EU regulations in four other growth industries by the end of next year, including digital technology, life sciences, green industries and advanced manufacturing, as confirmed in the Autumn Statement.