Financial sector rules slacked by growth-seeking government

Edinburgh reforms

clock • 2 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The government has announced a package of reforms of the financial sector in a bid to spur growth in the UK economy.

Bank ringfencing rules are set to be watered down in one change, so banks without major investment activities are released from the regime.

The chancellor is also expected to issue new mandates to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, setting out how they will help deliver growth and promote the international competitiveness of the UK.

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

A widespread review is also planned to repeal hundreds of pages of EU law, ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules for banks.

The government claims some of these EU rules "hold back growth", and put companies off listing in the UK.

These changes are in addition to reforms to Solvency II announced in the Autumn Statement, which the government believes will unlock over £100bn for productive investment from UK insurers over the next decade, such as clean energy infrastructure.

Dubbed the ‘Edinburgh reforms' in reference to the city where they will be formally announced by the chancellor today, a total of 30 changes to financial services regulation are planned.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our regulatory regime and unleash the full potential of our formidable financial services sector.

"Today we are delivering an agile, proportionate and home-grown regulatory regime which will unlock investment across our economy to deliver jobs and opportunity for the British people."

The financial services sector contributes £216bn a year to the UK economy, according to government figures.

Government sets out Solvency II reform package

It also employs over 2.3 million people, with 1.4 million outside London and 163,000 people in Scotland, the government stated.

While in Edinburgh today, the chancellor will meet with top financial services CEOs to discuss the reforms and how the sector can further drive investment and growth in the UK.

The government will also look to announce changes to EU regulations in four other growth industries by the end of next year, including digital technology, life sciences, green industries and advanced manufacturing, as confirmed in the Autumn Statement.

Related Topics

More on Regulation

The government believes the EU-inherited retail disclosure framework is not fit for purpose.
Regulation

Government to repeal EU PRIIPs regulation on retail fund disclosures

New framework by the FCA

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
The regulations would govern the clearing houses that act as the middle men in derivatives trades.
Regulation

EU rules targets City's derivatives business - reports

Reduce 'excessive' exposure

Laura Miller
clock 08 December 2022 • 1 min read
On Friday, Hunt will say the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year.
Regulation

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

As part of wider regulation reform

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 08 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

08 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Celebrating five years of the truly active, low-cost, CT Universal MAP range

08 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

08 December 2022 • 1 min read
04

Jupiter appoints head of equities as it pushes ahead with split CIO role

09 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Invesco Asia returns to China overweight in bullish contrarian bet

08 December 2022 • 3 min read
06

Polar Capital appoints UK sales boss and regional sales manager

08 December 2022 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot