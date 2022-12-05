DWS expands Xtrackers range with emerging market ETF

Joins six others

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETF tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway Index
Image:

The ETF tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway Index

DWS has added another Paris-aligned ETF to its Xtrackers range, this time investing in emerging markets with a view to achieve 50% lower carbon use.

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway Paris Aligned UCITS ETF provides exposure to emerging markets equities.

It also follows the EU Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB) regulations, with the aim to reduce emissions in line with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The ETF tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway index, which aims to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compared to an equivalent non-ESG market index, in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as a continuous reduction in carbon intensity of 7%.

Climate-related metrics and targets of composite companies are central to the overweighting and underweighting in the index.

This latest ETF is listed on Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, with other exchanges to follow. 

Deep Dive: Renewables key to 'plug the chasm' in energy transition

It also joins six others from DWS that each use the same index methodology.

Each invests in a specific regional equity market; global, USA, Europe, Eurozone, Japan and now also emerging markets. 

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS said: "With the new ETF, we now offer a full range of products aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement - giving investors suitable solutions for both developed and emerging markets."

Alongside these equity ETFs, DWS has recently launched four Xtrackers ETFs that track the corporate bond market.

Since November 2022, they have been available in Euros and US dollars with different maturities. Their tracked indices are also aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Related Topics

More on ETFs

The ETF was suspended on 1 March after the invasion of Ukraine
ETFs

DWS terminates Russia ETF

Compulsory redemption 19 December

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 December 2022 • 1 min read
The gold mining ETF has been downgraded from Article 8 to Article 6
ETFs

LGIM strips gold mining ETF of ESG label

Downgraded to Article 6

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF
ETFs

State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

More than halved

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Reasons to be positive on sustainable stocks in 2023

06 December 2022 • 6 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Manchester United strikes success after sale fielded

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Lindsell Train trust NAV down 3% due to fund group stake

05 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Racial jokes 'still tolerated' in financial services

05 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Have the FAANGs become toothless?

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
06

Square Mile downgrades two Fidelity funds

05 December 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot