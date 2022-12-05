DWS expands Xtrackers range with emerging market ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway Paris Aligned UCITS ETF provides exposure to emerging markets equities.

It also follows the EU Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB) regulations, with the aim to reduce emissions in line with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The ETF tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Emerging Markets Net Zero Pathway index, which aims to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compared to an equivalent non-ESG market index, in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as a continuous reduction in carbon intensity of 7%.

Climate-related metrics and targets of composite companies are central to the overweighting and underweighting in the index.

This latest ETF is listed on Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, with other exchanges to follow.

It also joins six others from DWS that each use the same index methodology.

Each invests in a specific regional equity market; global, USA, Europe, Eurozone, Japan and now also emerging markets.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS said: "With the new ETF, we now offer a full range of products aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement - giving investors suitable solutions for both developed and emerging markets."

Alongside these equity ETFs, DWS has recently launched four Xtrackers ETFs that track the corporate bond market.

Since November 2022, they have been available in Euros and US dollars with different maturities. Their tracked indices are also aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.