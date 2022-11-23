Emerging biotech boosts Worldwide Healthcare trust performance

The group published its unaudited six-month results up to 30 September today (23 November), revealing how healthcare stocks have acted more defensively amid macroeconomic volatility.

The results showed the trust made 3.1% total return during the period, a turnaround from its 5.8% loss recorded in the previous half year report. This return was ahead of the MSCI World Healthcare Index benchmark's 2.1%.

But according to the report, it was not a straightforward journey to outperformance. The company said the returns had not "been linear" as the first two months of the reporting period were similar to the end of 2021 and early 2022, essentially, returns were overshadowed by the macroeconomics, which impacted healthcare stocks.

Credit Suisse Q4 outlook worsens with $1.6bn losses projected

This resulted in continued selling pressure on emerging biotechnology stocks , the trust's key strategic overweight in April and May 2022.

But this was reversed by the macro backdrop shifting and "the environment changed significantly in June and beyond, when M&A activity accelerated significantly", the group said.

As a result, the trust's net asset value per share also increased during the period by 2.5% and had a 1.2% growth in its share price. According to the Association of Investment Companies is it currently running on a 4.69% discount.

In his first report as chair, Doug McCutcheon, who took over from Martin Smith in July, said he was "pleased" with the report and said the "principal reason for the company's positive performance was its continuing significant overweight position in emerging biotechnology", otherwise known as biotechnology companies with a market capitalisation less than $10bn.

McCutcheon said that this positioning had "not worked well" during the previous reporting season or at the start of the current one, but said it had worked this time as investors were "beginning to again focus more on sector related news flow and fundamentals rather than on macro-related issues".

Looking ahead, McCutcheon said the management were reassured by the US government's recent enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act as they feel it will tackle the "key overhang" to the healthcare sector of helping to bring down drug pricing.

"[The management] further believes that this, together with continued high levels of innovation and merger and acquisition activity, will support sustained attractive performance by the company," McCutcheon added.