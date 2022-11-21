Private holdings cause biggest knock to Chrysalis NAV

Since 30 June 2022, the trust's NAV is down 9.6% and 41% lower for the financial year to 30 September 2022.

Chrysalis said private assets contributed to a 71.86p decline in the NAV per share over the year, more than double the listed assets portion (31.9p). In total, the trust's unaudited NAV was 147.79p as of the end of the period.

Chrysalis' private equity portion has been an ongoing subject of interest around the trust after concerns were raised earlier in the year about its liquidity. So much so that in the last update, the trust's managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson addressed these concerns head on and stood by its unlisted assets.

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

The pair also stood by Klarna in the report, one of the more high-profile private equity valuation incidents this year.

Klarna - which makes up 6% of the trust's portfolio at present - was forced to cut its valuation multiple times this year, resulting in a series of failed fundraisings at half its peak valuation. However, Chrysalis have stood by the company.

The managers said: "While the down-round undertaken by Klarna could be viewed as disappointing from a valuation perspective, the investment adviser believes its ability to raise $800m - including from new investors - at the peak of market fears over rising inflation and interest rates, demonstrates the attractiveness of its business model."

The management said they were reassured by Klarna's historic profitability, and the adviser reportedly said its liquidity "will enable the company to push back towards break-even".

This sentiment was reaffirmed in the Q4 report, stating it held £67m in cash and also had a £13m position in Wise, resulting in total liquid assets of £80m.

The company has 19% of its portfolio with less than a two-year cash runway, something its recently appointed investment adviser has been overseeing since the summer's report.

According to today's (21 November) statement, the adviser has established three options for the trust to access further funding if required. First is Chrysalis itself fronting the cash. The next option is that other investors provide the capital and the third is the adviser "looks to monetise the company's position, most likely via a sale of the asset".

While none of these steps are being pursued at present, as the trust's holdings have worked to "significantly strengthen" balance sheets increase liquidity, they are not totally ruled out. The report stated: "Given that a variety of macroeconomic and political uncertainties still exist, it believes it is prudent to retain this provision for the time being."

It added: "Therefore, despite the company's robust balance sheet, and the significant discount to NAV that Chrysalis's shares currently trade on, the board and investment adviser continue to believe it is appropriate to balance the necessity to guard against unforeseen eventualities, and protect the company's medium to long term prospects, with more proactive capital uses, such as new investments or share buybacks.

"The company's capital allocation process is, however, dynamic and continually reassessed."

Reviewing the Q4 period, the trust's managers said they were "encouraged" that in a continuously testing market five of its largest holdings had a strong fundraising season, totalling $1.5bn.

Still, they acknowledged that the "macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop is uncertain" but they remained confident in their asset allocations and would continue to be market disruptors.

Number of UK listed companies falls 12.5% over three years

Looking ahead, the company forecast the end to the IPO drought, which has been an ongoing theme of the main London markets this year. Earlier research by Edison Group found that nearly 50% of IPOs in the UK, US and Europe listed since 2020 have at least halved its issue price.

Chrysalis commented that "as the duration of low IPO market activity enters its fourth consecutive quarter, the last two significant market downturns in 2001 and 2008 saw the IPO market ‘close' for five and seven quarters respectively".

"History suggests this period of hiatus is nearer the end, than the beginning," the managers added.