Employment holds despite worsening outlook

The unemployment rate for July to September 2022 was 3.6%, a fall of 0.2 percentage points.

However, forecasts are gloomy as the country heads into recession.

The UK employment rate for July to September was 75.5%, according to official data, largely unchanged on the previous quarter, and 1.1 percentage points lower than before the pandemic (December 2019 to February 2020).

Over the last three months, the number of employees decreased, while self-employed workers increased, the Office for National Statistics said.

Payrolled employees for October 2022 shows another monthly increase, up 74,000 on the revised September 2022 figures, to a record 29.8 million.

But while people were working, they were working for less. In real terms, total pay fell by 2.6% and regular pay fell by 2.7%, one of the largest falls in pay since 2001.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Despite storm clouds growing heavier over the UK economy, the UK jobs market remains resilient for now. With winter drawing in and increased energy bills starting to really bite businesses' bottom line it remains to be seen how long this can last."

Carter added: "Although there was growth in average pay this growth is totally eclipsed by the inflation we are experiencing meaning that peoples pay packets simply will not stretch so far. Although the UK is not officially in recession it looks almost certain that we are heading for one."

The economic inactivity rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 21.6% in July to September 2022, driven by those who are long-term sick, who increased to a record high.

A separate Office for National Statistics paper showed over two-thirds of those becoming long-term sick in 2021 and 2022 were already economically inactive for another reason in the three months before interview.

In August to October 2022, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 46,000 on the quarter to 1,225,000.

Despite four consecutive quarterly falls, the number of vacancies remain at historically high levels. An increasing number of businesses are now reporting holding back recruitment because of economic pressures.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in a statement unemployment near record lows provides "security to families" and is "testament to the resilience of the British economy even in the face of severe global challenges".

He acknowledged, however, "people's hard-earned money is not going as far as it should", and blamed the war in Ukraine for high inflation.

Ahead of his Budget on Thursday 17 November he said: "Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday. Restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation and limit interest rate rises."