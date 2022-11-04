DWS expands Xtrackers bond ETFs range

Three new ETFs

Last year, DWS also launched two Xtrackers ETFs that invest in 'green' corporate bonds
DWS has expanded its Xtrackers range with three bond market ETFs.

The first, the Xtrackers Eurozone Government Green Bond UCITS ETF, offers access to the growing segment of ‘green' government bonds. 

Issuers are committed to using the capital collected through the issue to finance sustainable projects, such as environmental and climate protection.

The ETF invests in ‘green' government bonds in the Eurozone, a growing market as public budgets play an increasingly important role in financing the sustainable transformation of energy networks and infrastructure. 

It reports under Article 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

With the second addition, the Xtrackers TIPS US Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF, investors get access to the US market for inflation-indexed bonds. 

Inflation-indexed bonds pay a variable interest rate linked to realised inflation. The bond's principal repayment can also vary depending on inflation trends.

Finally the Xtrackers Eurozone Government Bond ESG Tilted UCITS ETF, where the underlying index weights higher countries with a better score for environmental and social standards as well as for good governance. Countries with poorer ESG scores are weighted lower.

Simon Klein, head of passive sales at DWS, said: "With the new Xtrackers bond ETFs, we are completing our offering in important segments that are attractive to investors. 

"With ETFs on 'green' government bonds and ESG-weighted euro government bonds, investors can map their sustainability preferences, and the US dollar inflation-indexed bond is the ideal complement to our successful offering in this segment."

The ETFs are listed on Deutsche Boerse, with the TIPS US Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF also on the London Stock Exchange. Listings of the ETFs on other exchanges are planned. 

Last year, DWS also launched two Xtrackers ETFs that invest in ‘green' corporate bonds denominated in Euros and US dollars. 

