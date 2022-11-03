'Dovish' Bank of England message heralds faster turnaround for investors

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said rates may need to go up further, but the pace of increases would be slower and shallower

Today (3 November) the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates by 0.75% to 3%, the biggest single increase since 1989, in an effort to bring down double digit inflation, and protect the value of sterling.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said rates may need to go up further, but the pace of increases would be slower and shallower. Also, while a recession may be longer at two years than any previously recorded, it would not be as deep.

Peter Doherty, head of fixed income at Sanlam Investments, called the governor's message "dovish" and a "clear signal" the peak on interest rates will not be 5% as priced into markets, adding: "This is a firm pushback on market rates."

The bank's hope, and its signal to markets, is that by hiking more today and in the near future, it will ultimately need to deliver less hikes.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said: "It remains to be seen how open markets are to [this] given the recent period of volatility and the bank's track-record of underestimating how much tightening it ultimately delivers.

"But with the Fed signalling last night that it will push rates even higher than it had expected, the downside risks for sterling have increased."

Yesterday (2 November) the US Federal Reserve also increased interest rates by 0.75% to a range of 3.75%-4%, in line with market expectations, as it too attempted to subdue inflation. The European Central Bank did the same on 27 October, bringing its base rate to 2.0%, in another widely expected move.

Tom Stevenson, investment director for personal investing at Fidelity International, said following rate rises at the other central banks, the Bank of England "had no choice but to remain in lock-step".

He said: "Not to have matched their latest moves would have dented its credibility and put further pressure on the pound."

While following international moves, the bank was still "flying blind" on domestic economic direction, Stevenson pointed out, with the new chancellor's Budget still two weeks away.

Nevertheless a recession, rising unemployment and falling house prices "are a near certainty now", Stevenson said, though the outlook for investors is better than for households and businesses.

"For investors, who have already priced in much of the slowdown to come, the turning point will come sooner. Markets do not wait for the dawn to break; they start to rise at the first hint that better times are on their way."

The FTSE rose slightly on the bank's announcement but market reaction was unremarkable, given that the 75bps rise was already priced in and widely predicted.

Rupert Thompson, investment strategist at Kingswood, said: "The market is now expecting rates to peak at around 4.5%, which looks plausible, assuming the government comes up on 17 November [in the Budget] with a credible plan to plug the hole in the public finances."

The Bank warned of a very challenging outlook, with inflation projected to peak at 11% later this year and the economy forecast to remain in recession for two years until mid-2024, while unemployment is expected to rise to 6.4%.

But Nicholas Hyett, investment analyst at Wealth Club said the overall economic picture is "probably better now than it was a month ago after the mini-budget turbulence". Market stability is also helped now the government and bank are "pulling in the right direction".

Last night in the US during a press conference, Fed chair Jerome Powell was much more hawkish than witnessed in the Bank of England statement today, with Powell saying while the size of future rate hikes could be smaller, the peak interest rate may be higher than initially expected due to persistently high inflation.

However Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said the bank will want to remain more reserved. Tellingly, two members of the MPC voted to raise rates by less than 0.75% this time round.

She said: "The UK is highly sensitive to interest rate changes and with the economy likely to head into a recession, we think the BoE will be cautious in making ever bolder statements on future rate increases than is currently priced in by financial markets."