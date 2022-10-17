Markets remain positive following Hunt's tax cancellation

Sterling still at $1.13

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read
Markets responded positively to the chancellor's Mini Budget overhaul.
Image:

Markets have remained relatively stable following the chancellor's overhaul of the Mini Budget.

Jeremy Hunt, who took on the role last Friday (14 October), made an emergency statement today (17 October) detailing that he would be U-turning on almost every measure in the Mini Budget that has not yet been legislated for in parliament.

This was a bigger backtrack than expected from the new chancellor, effectively undoing everything his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng laid out less than a month ago.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

In his opening statement, Hunt said: "A central responsibility of any government is to do what is necessary for economic stability."

He said "no government can control markets but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances", adding the government had decided to announce these changes ahead of the full statement on the 31 October to "reduce unhelpful speculation".

Markets had reacted positively to the news this morning that the chancellor would be making a statement addressing the market uncertainty, with sterling rallying to $1.13 and the yield on 10-year UK government bonds hitting 4.3%. 

Immediately after his speech markets remained stable, with sterling still at $1.13 and the yields on government bonds rising initially before lingering at 3.9% for 10-year UK government bonds, according to Bloomberg. 

The FTSE 100 and more domestically focused FTSE 250 have both rallied on the back of the news, up 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively since markets opened, Market Watch data showed.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said the retreat in gilt yields and the appreciation in sterling should help to settle the mortgage market "and offset some of the UK's imported inflationary pressures".

This could mean a less aggressive interest rate hike is needed from the Bank of England next month, which Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, agreed with, adding "all eyes" were now on the central bank's next move.

But pension funds are not out of the woods yet.

Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond, pointed out that the yield on 30-year UK government bonds was still trading at around 5.1%, meaning pension funds "still need to introduce internal stabilisation measures that will prevent the unwind of their hedges from destabilising markets".

Prior to the chancellor's speech, reports suggested there was one pension fund being investigated by financial regulators for being particularly at risk of a rising yield.

On the overall market reaction, Carter was relatively positive on Hunt's changes from a market perspective.: "Hunt has achieved the first step in returning some semblance of credibility to the government's economic reputation as the bond markets have welcomed his announcement.

He added this credibility was still "incredibly fragile" and that it was "quite remarkable" it took the government this long to U-turn on the rest of the Mini Budget.

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said he expected gilt yields to "move accordingly" and "domestic equities" could benefit from this overhaul as well.

"There is no doubt this means market turmoil should lessen. However, political uncertainty has not gone away, but has probably increased," Birrell said.

"Furthermore, for investors outside the UK looking to commit money here, this see-sawing cannot help our case. This is good news in the short term, but it is difficult to know what the long-term impacts will be."

