Sterling rallies on Hunt emergency statement

Following his announcement today (17 October), sterling rallied to $1.13 this morning.

Hunt, who was appointed chancellor on Friday (14 October) following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, has taken immediate action to calm volatile markets.

Sterling has been weak since the previous chancellor announced the government's Mini Budget. The wave of tax cuts and emergency spending triggered a sizeable market response, causing sterling to reach a record low against the dollar on 26 September.

Chancellor to issue statement today in bid to calm markets

Markets have responded positively to Hunt so far, after sterling dipped to from $1.13 to $1.11 following Kwarteng's resignation, before bouncing back after Hunt's announcement.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: "A week is a long time in politics' let alone a fortnight."

She said that following pressure over the weekend Hunt is now attempting to "reassure the markets and the electorate that he is focused on fiscal discipline and sustainable public finances by reversing some of his predecessor's unfunded Mini Budget announcements a fortnight ahead of schedule".

Commenting on the UK market's at the open, she said it had responded "positively" to the news, with the The FTSE 100 is trading flat with the banks, housebuilders and utilities outperforming while UK exporters suffer from the pound's appreciation.

The fall scale of the reaction is yet to be seen though, as UK 10-year yield opened at 4.3% this morning and the 30-year yield opened at 4.7%, according to Refinitiv data.

This is the first market opening since the Bank of England ended its emergency support programme on Friday.

Scholar commented that UK gilt yields are trading mostly lower as bond prices push higher "suggesting that the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and the appointment of Jeremy Hunt have helped to stabilise the market to some extent, reinstating some confidence in the UK government borrowing market".