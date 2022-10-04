Only one active fund in ii's most popular September buys

This was the lowest number of active funds on the monthly most bought list that ii has ever recorded, and the platform said it "likely reflects caution over not knowing what active funds are best placed to invest in at a time of great uncertainty", a pattern they have seen during previous periods of volatility.

Out of the remaining nine portfolios, six were passive strategies from Vanguard, predominantly its LifeStategy range. The others were Legal & General All Cap index, HSBC American index and Fidelity World index.

Stock Spotlight: Weak signals for Vodafone despite M&A drive

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at ii, said the popularity of passive funds last month could be viewed as investors "throwing the towel in on the ability of active funds to add value", but said it more likely "reflects caution over not knowing what active funds are best placed to invest in at a time of great uncertainty".

Commenting on the one active fund to make the list, Caldwell said that Fundsmith Equity has been a longstanding feature on the most popular buy lists.

He added that the fund had consistently delivered market-beating performance, which it has continued to do so this year, despite the "bias to expensive ‘growth' shares" which have come under pressure from rising interest rates.

Outside of open-ended equities, ii noted an increase of investors seeking out opportunities in the alternative assets space. It reported popular options, Tritax Big Box REIT and Chrysalis Investment, which have been among the biggest share price laggards so far in 2022, and on deep discounts.

This was a noted change of pace from the previous month's trends of investors seeking out capital preservation focussed portfolios, such as Capital Gearing and Personal Assets.

ii said in September that RIT Capital Partners was the only capital preservation focused trust in the top ten.