Businesses benefit from £1.7bn VCT investment since 2018

Research from the Association of Investment Companies found the average size of the thousands of investments made during that time was £1.6m, with many surpassing the £5m mark.

This research follow the government announcement that it would be extending the VCT scheme beyond the 2025 deadline.

'The great Truss retreat': U-turn on 45% tax rate 'not the solution' to market turmoil

At the time, Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, applauded this initiative and has since added that he was "delighted" the chancellor continued to back the scheme.

In this new report, he said: "We are looking forward to working with the Treasury to put the scheme on a permanent footing and remove any remaining uncertainty for investors and companies."

Stone said that the scheme, now in its 28th year, was an "essential part of the UK's funding ecosystem and has helped hundreds of companies grow and thrive".

The majority (55%) of these investments have been ‘follow-on investments', or, investments in companies already within a VCT's portfolio.

The AIC referred to this type of investment a "continuing form of support", providing investments into companies as they scaled up.

Since 2018, the number of new and follow-on investments has been trending upwards, with the exception of 2020, but even then, numbers were only slightly down on the previous year - 191 small- and medium-sized enterprises in 2019 versus 185 in 2020.

Mini Budget threatens UK credit rating

In the report, the AIC highlighted the government's concern that it had low levels of follow-on investment compared to the US.

According to the AIC: "It worried that a lack of follow-on investment was ‘reducing UK firms' long-term growth potential'. Lower levels of later stage funding were identified as ‘one of the main areas where the UK lags behind its potential'."

Although the initial investment is typically larger, it is the continued supply of liquidity that allows a business to grow and "take them down their desired path", the report stated.

Reviewing the past five years and the AIC said SMEs had "seen greater challenges emerge" to growth capital raising, with the pandemic proving "hugely disruptive to entrepreneurial plans, making capital raising even more difficult".

The AIC said that during 2020 VCT investment activity continued at slightly lower levels for the first three-quarters of 2020, but it has recovered since then.

2022 has been strong for this sector, particularly in Q1, which may well lead to "record breaking levels of investment".

"VCTs have significant amounts of capital to deploy to SMEs willing, and able to exploit opportunities arising from the post-Covid-19 recovery," the report outlined.