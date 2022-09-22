Government confirms repeal of National Insurance increase

The government estimates that the U-turn will result in around 28 million people saving £330 per year

In a statement released this afternoon (22 September), Kwarteng detailed that the increase of 1.25 percentage points, introduced in April this year to help fund health and social care improvements, will be repealed under new tax cuts.

In conjunction, the Health & Social Care Levy will also be repealed, with the chancellor stating that funding for health and social care services will be "protected" and remain at "the same level" as if the levy were to remain.

Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to roll back the NI increase earlier this month as part of her strategy to reduce taxes for both individuals and businesses in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The government estimates that the U-turn will result in around 28 million people saving £330 per year, while 920,000 businesses are expected to save an average of £10,000 annually.

Group insurance providers, including Aviva and Scottish Widows, moved to cover the increased cost of NI for employers as part of group risk cover.

Within the statement, Kwarteng said: "Taxing our way to prosperity has never worked. To raise living standards for all, we need to be unapologetic about growing our economy.

"Cutting tax is crucial to this - and whether businesses reinvest freed-up cash into new machinery, lower prices on shop floors or increased staff wages, the reversal of the levy will help them grow, whilst also allowing the British public to keep more of what they earn."

The Health & Social Care Levy was expected to generate around £36bn, the majority of which would go directly to the NHS over the next two-three years to clear the Covid-19 backlog and improve access to healthcare across the UK.

Health and social care secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Thérèse Coffey will announce further ‘levelling up' measures tomorrow (23 September) at her first House of Commons address in her new role.

As part of the changes, the government will feed £500m into social care support and reduce GP appointment backlogs so patients can access care within two weeks.

For patients who require more urgent appointments, Coffey said they should be seen within the same day.

The fund will be used to improve the process of discharging patients from hospital this winter and free up beds.

Coffey said: "Patients and those who draw on care and support are my top priority, and we will help them receive care as quickly and conveniently as possible."

"That is why we are publishing Our Plan for Patients, which will help empower and inform people to live healthier lives, while boosting the NHS' performance and productivity. It sets out a range of commitments for our health service, ensuring we create smoother pathways for patients in all parts of health and care."

Commenting on the reversals, Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: "Axing this additional 1.25 percentage points of NI contributions will provide a boost for consumers but leaves a gaping hole in Treasury funding plans for social care. Kwarteng says overall funding for health and social care services will be maintained at the same level as if the Levy were in place and come from general taxation.

"This sounds like wishful thinking and is effectively taking a gamble with social care funding in the hope the tax takes increases due to greater economic activity. Let us hope tomorrow's ‘mini budget' reveals more about how the chancellor plans to raise the much-needed funds for social care."