HSBC AM to phase out thermal coal investing by 2040

The new policy to phase out coal-fired power and thermal coal mining from its listed holdings will see the exclusion of such companies by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and globally ten years later.

The asset manager will actively work with company boards to support the transition away from thermal coal and those who do not show credible plans to do so within the timeframe could see votes against company chairs at AGMs or, ultimately, divestment.

This latest development is HSBC AM's response to the 'Net Zero Asset Managers' initiative of which it is a signatory. In 2020, the HSBC Group set an ambition to align its financed emissions to net zero by 2050, with today's (22 September) announcement marking a key step in the journey.

Nicolas Moreau, CEO, HSBC Asset Management, said: "This is a determined step to phase out thermal coal. Global emissions will only be reduced if there is concerted collaboration to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and we are committed to playing our part."

He explained HSBC had already stopped direct investments in new or existing thermal coal projects and that the coal phase out would go hand-in-hand with new investment solutions in its alternatives business, seeking to scale sustainable infrastructure investment and venture capital for critical climate technology solutions.

"We believe in working in partnership with our clients to transition away from thermal coal, while supporting a just transition. But we are clear that we will need to walk away from companies who do not or will not take active credible steps to reduce emissions," he added.

Meanwhile, from today, actively managed portfolios will not participate in IPOs or primary fixed income financing by issuers engaged in thermal coal expansion.

For all other issuers with more than 10% revenue exposure to thermal coal, participation in IPOs or primary fixed income financing will be subject to enhanced due diligence of transition plans to ensure alignment with the asset manager's objectives.

There will also be no new ETFs or index funds with more than 2.5% exposure to thermal coal issuers with the exception being if a strategy has specific Paris-aligned 1.5°C objectives and/or clear divestment pathways.

HSBC AM will also review its other investment strategies such as alternatives and liquidity products and will publish interim emission reduction targets and progress against them, for assets identified as being managed in line with net zero by 2050 or sooner.