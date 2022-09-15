Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

Investment trusts being wound up is not uncommon and many would argue that it can be the right thing to do when a portfolio reaches the end of its useful life.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said: "Darwin has always been alive and well in the investment trust world, but investors should not necessarily see this as a bad thing.

"Rather than a seeing a failing strategy linger on, independent boards of directors of investment trusts are there, in part, to help ensure there is still a market and purpose in a particular strategy.

"It can be far better to wind an investment trust up and return money to shareholders than to limp on for years while taking fees from investors."

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies, agreed that wind-ups are a healthy process that "allows shareholders to receive the net asset value of their investment, net of any wind-up costs, and helps the sector to renew itself".

Not uncommon

FEET's proposal would bring the number of liquidated investment companies up to five year this year. This was in line with with recent history, where the average is six or seven liquidations per year.

The liquidation is still to be approved by shareholders at the next general meeting, due to occur by the end of November.

Both the board and Fundsmith will vote their respective 112,250 (0.43%) and 1,379,227 (5.25%) shares in favour of the resolutions before recommending shareholders vote in favour of the trust being wound up.

The board elected to call it a day after the group's CEO Terry Smith, who managed the trust for the first five years of its life, declared it would be in the "best interests of shareholders to receive their investment back in cash through a liquidation of the portfolio and wind-up of the company".

Jason Hollands, managing director at Bestinvest, said this was a surprising twist in the story.

"It is hard to think of a previous example, certainly in recent history, of a fund manager deciding to fire themselves from managing a portfolio earning them fees," he noted.

Poor performance

In 2019, Smith apologised for poor performance and handed over the reins to its current manager Michael O'Brien, but even then, performance remained sluggish and it never replicated the types of returns delivered by the manager's flagship Fundsmith Equity fund.

Launched in June 2014, the trust has underperformed both its MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark and the AIC Global Emerging Markets sector over its lifespan, according to AIC data.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "Fundsmith Emerging Equities has long been the black sheep of the Fundsmith family. Now it is time to bring the trust to a close, with a proposal to liquidate it."

Bestinvest's Hollands added that the management of the £319m portfolio looks like a "distraction" for the firm whose flagship product towers at £23.5bn.

Other options

He said the board may still be approached by other asset managers to manage the portfolio or other investment trusts who may be willing to explore a merger, for which there is recent precedent.

Last year, when the Genesis Emerging Markets fund (GSS) decided to sack Genesis Investment Management it handed the responsibility to Fidelity to become Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML).

This move was praised by many at the time with Fidelity boasting a strong global brand and solid emerging markets team.

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, asked why this should not also happen for FEET. He said: "I am surprised the board has not put FEET out to tender.

"It is a decent size so why not see if its shareholders want someone else instead? This just shows the general malaise with emerging markets investing."

Indeed, the fact that emerging markets trusts typically trade on a discount to net asset value makes it difficult to merge with another portfolio in its peer group.

interactive investor's Lipski said he is surprised to see no talk of a potential rollover option yet, into either a closed- or open-ended fund.

"Structured in the right way, they can be tax efficient and give investors the option to sell at a time of their choosing," he said.

Investor appetite for emerging markets generally has slumped this year. Aside from Gulf Investment (GIF) there is no trust in the global emerging markets sector that is trading at a premium.

Members of the same sector Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income (JEFI) and ScotGems (SGEM) were also wound up a few months ago.

James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData, said: "It is unfortunate that the global emerging markets sector has lost three funds in quick succession, but it has to be acknowledged that at least two of these were not worth persevering with.

"In such circumstances, our preference would be for some mechanism that offers investors a choice of cash at asset value or a rollover into another closed-end fund. But rollovers are harder to achieve when the fund doing the absorbing is trading at a discount."

Although FEET has not quite received the final nail in its coffin just yet its liquidation is the most likely outcome at present.

AJ Bell's Mould added: "Terry Smith is arguably one of the country's most famous fund managers. However, not everything he touches turns to gold."