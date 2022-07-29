Chelverton spins off private capital business to focus on 'core' funds

Launched Macaulay Capital

clock • 2 min read
David Horner of Chelverton Asset Management
Image:

David Horner of Chelverton Asset Management

Chelverton Asset Management is separating its private capital interests in order to zone in on its “core investment funds” business.

In a statement, the group said that the private equity side of its business "has remained less well developed" than its open-ended portfolios and as a result it is being "spun off" as Macaulay Capital PLC, which floated on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) today.

Chelverton's core funds business is comprised of several UK small-cap focused portfolios, many of which are led by the group's founder David Horner. He has taken on the CEO role of Macaulay Capital, but will remain the managing director at Chelverton.

His Chelverton colleague Richard Bucknell, who was investment director of unquoted equities, will join Horner in a dual role, becoming CIO at Macaulay Capital.

Alternatives adds £5bn to Schroders net inflows while mutual funds leak cash

Macaulay Capital will also specialise on smaller UK business, aligning with Horner's open-ended investments.

Chelverton's chair Tim Saunders explained the rationale of separating the private side of the business: "Our unquoted business has introduced many investment opportunities to Investor Club members through the years, across a range of service-related companies."

Saunders noted that the firm "never fully realised our ambitions", or developed its activities in this area "as a fully-fledged stand-alone business".

"The unquoted business is today a relatively minor part of our overall activities. That is in part down to the consistent and significant growth we have enjoyed in our core funds business, which has grown exponentially over the last five years," he added.

BNP Paribas AM integrates private assets divisions into subsidiaries

"Our focus has been on building appropriate infrastructure around that business, to create a truly sustainable platform, and we have invested heavily, recruiting a new generation of managers to work alongside Horner, Dave Taylor and James Baker."

He continued that Chelverton has given careful consideration to this juxtaposition, and with Horner keen to manage a standalone business dedicated to investing in private companies, the firm resolved that CAM "should move to a simpler position, where its only activities are in the management of quoted funds".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

ASOS and Boohoo among firms investigated over greenwashing claims

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

More on Companies

Government watchdog examining the retailers' sustainability claims
Companies

ASOS and Boohoo among firms investigated over greenwashing claims

Questioning green credentials

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 July 2022 • 4 min read
Andrew Formica (pictured) will step down as CEO in October, with CIO Matthew Beesley taking over.
Companies

Jupiter AUM drops 19% as investors pull £3.6bn amid performance declines

‘Disappointing’ results

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 July 2022 • 3 min read
Flows have fallen 40% to £600m, compared to £1bn last year.
Companies

Rathbones maintains positive flows in H1 but profits decline

Profits drop to £50m

Georgie Lee
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
03

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
05

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

FCA's Consumer Duty to turn platforms into gatekeepers over value for money assessments

27 July 2022 • 2 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot