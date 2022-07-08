Fulcrum shakes up senior management team

Andrew Stevens, current CEO who helped found Fulcrum, is set to give up this role and become chair of the investment committee for Fulcrum Alternative Solutions at the end of this year. He will continue to hold his seat on the board.

Commenting on the role change, Stevens said: "Fulcrum has made a hugely impressive start to 2022, both in terms of fund performance and growth in AUM. Against this backdrop, I look forward to spending more time working with our clients and focusing on investments and markets.

"It has been a privilege to help take Fulcrum to where it is, and I am excited to help grow the Fulcrum Alternative Solutions business, bringing this capability to more of our clients."

Another Fulcrum founder, Joe Davidson, will also have his role upgraded, moving from chief operating officer to managing partner, effective immediately. He will be responsible for internal operations at the company.

Davidson said: "I am thrilled to take on the role of managing partner, which I assume at a strong time for the business, and with a leadership team that has never been more committed.

"We continue to see the partnership structure as the bedrock of our culture and I am pleased to see our partnership numbers increase to fifteen with Emma Pickering, Juan Antolin-Diaz and Philip Strother joining in April and Matthew Wright in 2021.

"I look forward to working with all of our teams in my new role and to a bright future for Fulcrum."

Suhail Shaikh will continue as CIO and Nabeel Abdoula remaining as deputy chief investment officer.