IIMI: Four key ways to improve UK asset management sector

Wake of Brexit

clock • 2 min read
The recommendations come as the UK asset management sector looks to be more competitive in the wake of Brexit.
Image:

The recommendations come as the UK asset management sector looks to be more competitive in the wake of Brexit.

The Independent Investment Management Initiative (IIMI) has outlined four key areas for improvement for the UK asset management sector.

The IIMI has suggested the Financial Conduct Authority replicate its peers in Luxembourg and Ireland in committing to promote the UK as an asset management hub.

The body's three other key areas of improvement for the sector including streamlining of the fund authorisation process, the simplification of regulations and the development of a new domestic fund regime.

Members of the IIMI suggested reducing the time frame for FCA fund authorisations to be reduced from six months to just one.

In terms of regulation, the IIMI recommended that the reform of regulations such as the PRIIPs as well as sweeping changes to the existing VAT rules would help support the UK funds industry.  

The asset management think tank has highlighted these areas as it shares its members' views as to how the UK government could stimulate future growth in the asset management sector in its paper, ‘Strengthening the UK's Asset Management Industry'.

Nick Mottram, chairman of the IIMI, commented: "As the UK recovers from COVID-19, it is vital that the country's highly successful asset management industry remains competitive.

"While Brexit has thrown up a number of operational and logistical challenges for domestic asset managers marketing into the EU, the UK's new-found autonomy does give it much greater flexibility to shape regulation and policy as it relates to funds."

Assessment of Value regime called into question as fund closures remain stagnant

"Should there be widespread re-domiciliation of funds," Mottram explained, "this could have a significant impact on the fortunes of the UK economy."

"If the UK is able to develop a popular fund structure, it could result in a huge increase in asset servicing roles - many of which do not necessarily need to be carried out in London. If more professional services firms - such as fund administrators - establish themselves in the regions, local economies will flourish. This is an idea which the UK government is actively exploring and we hope to see it come to fruition."

IIMI's members include Brown Advisory, Guinness Asset Management, Phoenix Asset Management Partners and RWC Capital Partners, among others.

Related Topics

More on Companies

The firm agreed to a cease-and-desist order and a censure
ESG

SEC fines BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5m for greenwashing

ESG reviews not performed

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald
Companies

Brooks Macdonald set to acquire Integrity Wealth Solutions

Funds under management of £250m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 May 2022 • 2 min read
Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.
Fund managers

Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

Misled investors on risky investments

Christopher Marchant
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

SEC fines BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5m for greenwashing

24 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot