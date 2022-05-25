IIMI: Four key ways to improve UK asset management sector

The recommendations come as the UK asset management sector looks to be more competitive in the wake of Brexit.

The IIMI has suggested the Financial Conduct Authority replicate its peers in Luxembourg and Ireland in committing to promote the UK as an asset management hub.

The body's three other key areas of improvement for the sector including streamlining of the fund authorisation process, the simplification of regulations and the development of a new domestic fund regime.

Members of the IIMI suggested reducing the time frame for FCA fund authorisations to be reduced from six months to just one.

In terms of regulation, the IIMI recommended that the reform of regulations such as the PRIIPs as well as sweeping changes to the existing VAT rules would help support the UK funds industry.

The asset management think tank has highlighted these areas as it shares its members' views as to how the UK government could stimulate future growth in the asset management sector in its paper, ‘Strengthening the UK's Asset Management Industry'.

Nick Mottram, chairman of the IIMI, commented: "As the UK recovers from COVID-19, it is vital that the country's highly successful asset management industry remains competitive.

"While Brexit has thrown up a number of operational and logistical challenges for domestic asset managers marketing into the EU, the UK's new-found autonomy does give it much greater flexibility to shape regulation and policy as it relates to funds."

"Should there be widespread re-domiciliation of funds," Mottram explained, "this could have a significant impact on the fortunes of the UK economy."

"If the UK is able to develop a popular fund structure, it could result in a huge increase in asset servicing roles - many of which do not necessarily need to be carried out in London. If more professional services firms - such as fund administrators - establish themselves in the regions, local economies will flourish. This is an idea which the UK government is actively exploring and we hope to see it come to fruition."

IIMI's members include Brown Advisory, Guinness Asset Management, Phoenix Asset Management Partners and RWC Capital Partners, among others.