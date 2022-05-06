Investment Association's new service aims to reunite investors with lost assets

IA to reunite people with lost monies

The IA Unclaimed Assets Portal will be powered by Gretel
The Investment Association (IA) is collaborating with fintech platform Gretel to reunite investors with up to £780m worth of lost assets.

The IA Unclaimed Assets Portal will be powered by Gretel, a fintech start-up which aims to help savers access their pensions, insurance, savings and investments via a one-stop-shop and help investors find their missing assets. Gretel's free service went live just last month.

In a statement, the IA said it was urging people to register to the platform if they suspect they may have lost an investment over the years.

This comes after the Dormant Assets Bill passed in February, which will release around £800m from dormant funds from insurance, pensions, investment and wealth management, and securities sectors and donated to charitable initiatives.

Chris Cummings, chief executive at the IA, said he was "delighted" to be launching the product.

He said that while online platforms have made it much easier to update personal information nowadays he "particularly want to encourage people to check in with their parents and grandparents who may have invested money years ago and overlooked updating their details when moving job or changing address".

"A quick check today can make sure they are reunited with long forgotten investments."

The IA added that people frequently lose access to assets, be it when they move house, change job or simply forgot to update providers with their new information.

"It is an easy mistake to make and countless people in the UK have become disconnected from their investments over the years," it said.

Typically locating misplaced investments had been a "laborious process" but this new portal will be a free to use, simple tool and once registered if a ‘lost' pension or investment is found it will connect the individual with the provider to discuss the next steps.

Duncan Stevens, chief executive at Gretel, said the IA has "embraced the use of innovative new technology to solve traditionally difficult problems" and that this will be a "this extremely valuable service to both member firms and the public".

He said that with the cost of living rising and more people coming under financial pressure it was even more important to get people reunited with these monies.

