Verisk Maplecroft: US no longer developed market for ESG

Five-year analysis for the G20 across 37 risk issues and nine ESG dimensions show the ratings gap between emerging and developed markets is closing.

The firm - which has carried out analysis of sovereign ESG ratings - comments that the US is now "de-merging" and is only rated 3. The ratings are on a scale from 1 to 5+.

This is due to low scoring across environmental and social criteria. The firm's analysis comments the US is now appearing "shaky" in the "sources of instability" dimension of governance risks.

The US has now been overtaken by South Korea, which is rated 5-, with several emerging markets in the G20 - including Mexico (3) and Indonesia (2+) - closing the gap on their developed counterparts' ESG ratings.

"The unprecedented scale and speed of investor and corporate divestment from the country underscores the need for EM asset managers to urgently reappraise their approaches to ESG integration," says David Wille, principal markets analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

"Taking stock of exposure to poorly-performing countries across all areas of ESG should now be paramount, not only to protect longer-term portfolio value as macro headwinds on the asset class increase, but to align with the expectations of clients and regulators."

The research noted that despite positive progress within emerging markets, contradictions remain. The most significant of these is Russia.

Russia - which has ranked low across the ESG board since 2017 - is set to rank even lower due to the conflict in Ukraine. The country is currently rated 2.

Verisk Maplecroft vice president of markets James Lockhart Smith said this is an example of why investors should remain vigilant about emerging markets' ESG progress.

He said: "The lesson from our data is that positive change among major EMs is not just possible, in some cases it is already happening - but the tragedy in Ukraine shows how much investors need to pay attention to the details and ensure their portfolios genuinely reflect their ESG mandates and values."