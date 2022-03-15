Investment Week publisher exits magazines to focus on digital services and live events

The closure of Investment Week’s weekly magazine after 27 years reflects the wider trend in business and consumer media over the past 15 years

Incisive Media, which launched Investment Week in 1995, has decided to concentrate on developing its successful platforms such as www.investmentweek.co.uk to capitalise on its growing and increasingly highly-engaged digital audiences. Registrations to www.investmentweek.co.uk have grown 25% in the past year.

As a result of Incisive Media's strategic shift, it will cease publishing Investment Week's weekly magazine on 28 March.

Investment Week's audience will still be able to access the latest news, analysis and commentary on all the major issues they care about through www.investmentweek.co.uk and by signing up for its daily email alerts. They can also follow the IW team across social media platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

As part of the recent digital development of Investment Week, the website was redesigned in 2021 to improve the reading experience for members. The editorial team is also taking advantage of Incisive Media's new, state of the art, in-house studio to communicate with its audience in different ways, including fresh video and podcast series featuring fund managers, wealth managers and industry commentators.

Incisive Media will also invest in the rapid growth of events such as the Sustainable Investment Festival, now in its second year, which will be staged ‘in person' for the first time at London's Brewery on June 22-23, supported by a series of edited online highlights shows.

In addition, Incisive Media will develop IW's own portfolio of market-leading events. This includes the launch of a new Leaders Summit on 15 November 2022, bringing together leading asset managers and fund selectors, as well as the expansion of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards, Women in Investment Awards, and successful Funds to Watch conferences.

The closure of Investment Week's weekly magazine after 27 years reflects the wider trend in business and consumer media over the past 15 years, in which publishers globally have switched investment from print to digital.

IW's sister title Professional Pensions - www.professionalpensions.com - will also be online-only from the beginning of April, when its own 27-year-old monthly magazine ceases production. Both publications will retain the same teams of journalists.

Kevin Sinclair, managing director of Incisive Media's finance brands, said: "We are sad to lose the magazine after nearly three decades, but we are excited about our potential to create even more valuable stories for IW's growing online audience, reflecting their need for accurate, researched and timely information. That is why we are accelerating investment in our digital services, not just on IW but across the Incisive Media group.

"We know that the investment professionals we serve want attractive environments in which to network with their peers and to be inspired by the latest ideas, which is why we are investing in events, both ‘in person' and digitally.

"It's the end of an era for sure, and the start of a new one. I'm proud of the quality of the magazines we have produced over the past 27 years, and I would like to thank all those journalists, readers and advertisers that have supported our weeklies and monthlies. But the time has come to bet on the future and, for us, that is digital and live activities across our titles.''