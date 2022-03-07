JP Morgan polling investors on Russian debt exclusion - reports

clock • 1 min read
Image:

JP Morgan is polling investors on the potential exclusion of Russian debt from its indices, according to Reuters.

The firm's investors have been sent a Survey Monkey poll gauging their opinions on Russian debt and if this should be removed from indices.

This exclusion would cover various sovereign and corporate hard-currency and double-denominated debt.

JP Morgan AM suspends Russia-exposed funds

Those who respond that such debt should be excluded have also been asked about their preferred timing, with a choice between the end of March or end of April given.

JP Morgan has not immediately responded to Reuters for comment over this survey.

The bank has already placed Russia on index watch on March 1 after sanctions first began to be levelled at the country.

JP Morgan Asset Management has already suspended the trading of three Russia-exposed funds in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing financial sanctions.

Elsewhere, last week Liontrust suspended trading on its £236.7m Russia fund while MSCI is seeking feedback on removing Russia from its own indices.

