The Big Exchange adds nine ESG funds to investment platform

Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree

clock • 1 min read
New funds from Janus Henderson, Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree have been added to the platform
New funds from Janus Henderson, Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree have been added to the platform

The Big Exchange, the investment platform backed by The Big Issue foundation, has added nine new ESG funds after the number of customers rose by 300% in 2021.

New funds from Janus Henderson, Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree have been added to the platform, which was launched in October 2020 and offers actively managed funds independently rated for the positive impact they have on people and the planet.

Investors are able to pick their own funds or choose a risk level and relevant ‘bundle' within an ISA or JISA. It has a platform fee of just 0.25%.

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

The Big Exchange said it has seen a 300% rise in customer numbers amid growing appetite for ethical ISAs.

Jill Jackson, chief executive officer of The Big Exchange, said: "The Big Exchange is making investing accessible to all, enabling people to really make a positive difference with the power of their money and allowing them to understand exactly where their investment is going.

"The nine new funds on The Big Exchange will broaden the choice for our customers to invest in independently rated ethical, sustainable, responsible, ESG and impact funds - and aim to really make their money count for more."

The nine funds include: Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity, Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income, Janus Henderson Global Responsible Managed, Janus Henderson Sustainable Future Technologies, Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities, EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable Short Dated Bond, Triodos Equity Impact, Triodos Pioneer Impact, and Triodos Sterling Bond Impact.

