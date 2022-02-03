MainStreet report reveals 70% of funds not sustainable

25% of funds researched by MainStreet were Article 8 and 5% were Article 9

According to the report, which surveyed the firm's ESG database of UCITs and ETFs, today comprised of 4,200 funds covering 160 asset managers, and representing €5.6trn in assets, revealed 70% of funds still do not integrate any kind of sustainability into their investment strategy.

Meanwhile, Article 8 funds, those that promote ESG characteristics, accounted for 25% of the universe, and the remaining 5% were Article 9 funds, those with sustainable goals as their objective.

"It is not an exaggeration to say the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which came into effect on 10 March 2021, was a game changer for investors. While not yet perfect, SFDR provided a universal identification and disclosure framework for sustainability risks - something previously absent in the asset management industry," said Neill Blanks, research director at MainStreet Partners.

Experts warn of ESG-friendly rebranding as funds prepare for introduction of SDR

According to the analytics firm, the expectation now is for the majority of new strategies launched this year to be classified as Article 8. Of those currently classified as Article 8, just 21% achieved an ESG rating of three or below, out of a maximum score of five.

On a thematic basis, most funds were found to focus on environmental factors, while social themes accounted for just 7% of funds.

Article 9 environmental funds had on average €1.3bn in assets, whereas Article 9 social funds had an average of €384m.

"We hope to see greater alignment between the SFDR Article labels on funds and our own ESG ratings as asset managers continue their work to transition investment processes and strategies," said Simone Gallo, managing director of MainStreet Partners.

"Otherwise, there is a risk that accusations of greenwashing begin to gather more credence, which would be damaging for the industry as a whole, and for investors' trust in sustainable investment approaches."

Issues remain, Gallo added, with assessing the degree of "genuine ESG integration" in Article 8 and 9 funds due to product diversity and the absence of a single standard for ESG integrated products.