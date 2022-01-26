Aviva Investors' Irish liquidity funds to offer early Article 8 option for clients

The asset manager aims to achieve Article 8 status for the majority of its collective funds domiciled in Europe by the end of the second quarter

Aviva Investors' current Article 8 offering includes the Sustainable Transition range, which invests across climate, natural capital and social themes in credit, equities and real assets.

The £262 billion asset manager aims to achieve Article 8 status for the majority of its collective funds domiciled in Europe by the end of the second quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

According to the firm, the move is part of its ambition to create a sustainable, inclusive, and low carbon for its clients and wider society, as well as supporting Aviva's commitment to become net zero by 2040.

Anthony Callcott, global head of liquidity sales at Aviva Investors said: "This is a key milestone for Aviva Investors, and we are pleased that nearly all of our liquidity funds have been classified as A8 early in what is sure to be a transformative process for the asset management industry."

Responsible investment is at the core of our A8 offering for the liquidity market and we believe this is the right solution for our clients," said Callcott.

The SFDR came into effect last March, with the goal of making the sustainability profile of funds more comparable and easier to understand for investors.

The legislation categorises products into specific types and includes metrics for assessing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts of the investment process for each fund.

Meanwhile, Article 8 funds aim to promote environmental or social characteristics, or a combination of those characteristics, provided the companies in which investments are made follow good governance practices.

Caroline Hedges, head of credit at Aviva Investors said that the firm's clients are increasingly demanding that their money is invested responsible to create the type of retirement they want for themselves and their families.

"This is embedded in the philosophy and investment approach we apply to the A8 liquidity range and sets a benchmark for what we want to achieve across our wider credit business," said Hedges.

Aviva Investors has updated its EU fund prospectuses, website product information and key investor information documents to align with SFDR rules, along with updated responsible investment policies.