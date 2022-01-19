Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

In a Treasury Committee meeting held on Wednesday (19 January), Bank of England officials were questioned about the impact of inflation and interest rates on the nation's financial stability.

The meeting comes one month after the central bank moved to increase rates by 0.15 percentage points to 0.25% in a bid to control inflation, and addressed key risks facing the UK's financial structure, namely inflation, interest rates, banking sector resilience and household debt.

When addressing concerns surrounding inflation, which recently came in at 5.4%, marginally beating out market expectations, Bailey said that while certain aspects of inflation ought to be transitory - namely commodity prices (such as energy prices) and global supply chains - conditions in natural gas markets and labour markets continue to threaten transitory expectations.

"Secondary" events that build off these occurrences and risk becoming embedded are inflation expectations and effects on labour markets, he said.

"We can't separate the effects there of Covid and Brexit," he said. "But if you put those things together you can see that it is a very tight labour market and that is obviously a concern for earnings and wage negotiation."

While concerns surround the effects of winding down the furlough scheme in December started to dissipate, and unemployment levels reverted to the position they were in pre-covid, labour market supply today remains very "tight" according to Bailey.

Bailey went on to say that since the committee's last meeting in December, gas prices have also elevated significantly and while they were once predicted to drop off next summer, predictions now point to the middle or end of next year, meaning the shock could prove to be far more embedded than previously thought.

Consumers are likely to see their energy bills continue to spike over the next two years, with low-income families likely to be impacted most.