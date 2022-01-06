Boris Johnson under growing pressure to scrap social care levy

Rise planned for April

clock • 1 min read
Boris Johnson
Image:

Boris Johnson

Pressure is being piled on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the planned £12bn tax rate rise he has planned for April.

The hike in national insurance, that was announced as part of the Budget last year, is intended to fund the NHS and social care, but some members of the Tory cabinet have voiced concerns over the justification for the rise at a time of high inflation and rising energy bills. 

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been leading the group of MPs in calls for the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak to scrap the 1.25 percentage point national insurance increase, as well as VAT and green levies from energy bills.

Sunak pushed back strongly against the suggestion of scrapping the levy, with one ally of Sunak arguing that "the money is not coming from thin air".

An insider briefed on the cabinet meeting said Rees-Mogg felt that "finding savings would be more frugal and responsible" than further tax hikes, the FT reported.

"The UK government appears to have been spooked by the backlash over plans to increase National Insurance contributions to fund its radical social care reforms," said Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, of the levy when it was announced during the Autumn Budget.

"Instead, the government has decided to badge up the tax increase as a 1.25% ‘Health and Social Care Levy', with workers of all ages required to pay.

"Of course, the bulk of the working population are still under state pension age, meaning in reality this is a National Insurance hike in all but name and it is almost certainly still younger people who will pay the lion's share of these costs."

Related Topics

More on UK

Ian Jensen-Humphreys of Quilter Investors
Equities

Beyond 2022: The three long-term consequences of China's 'shared prosperity' push

Country's economic growth at risk

Ian Jensen-Humphreys
clock 06 January 2022 • 4 min read
What funds will stand out in 2022?
Investment

Square Mile's research team: Our top funds for 2022

Six experts

Square Mile
clock 15 December 2021 • 1 min read
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates before the Christmas break?
Investment

How to protect against inflation

Will the Bank of England raise rates this Thursday?

Investment Week
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

05 January 2022 • 4 min read
02

Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Consultant and staffing costs surpass £510k at Woodford IM as a result of FCA investigation

04 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Global credit - the new frontier for sustainable investors

17 December 2021 • 2 min read
06

JO Hambro taps Aviva Investors client solutions head for distribution role

05 January 2022 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot