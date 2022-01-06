Boris Johnson under growing pressure to scrap social care levy

The hike in national insurance, that was announced as part of the Budget last year, is intended to fund the NHS and social care, but some members of the Tory cabinet have voiced concerns over the justification for the rise at a time of high inflation and rising energy bills.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been leading the group of MPs in calls for the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak to scrap the 1.25 percentage point national insurance increase, as well as VAT and green levies from energy bills.

Sunak pushed back strongly against the suggestion of scrapping the levy, with one ally of Sunak arguing that "the money is not coming from thin air".

An insider briefed on the cabinet meeting said Rees-Mogg felt that "finding savings would be more frugal and responsible" than further tax hikes, the FT reported.

"The UK government appears to have been spooked by the backlash over plans to increase National Insurance contributions to fund its radical social care reforms," said Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, of the levy when it was announced during the Autumn Budget.

"Instead, the government has decided to badge up the tax increase as a 1.25% ‘Health and Social Care Levy', with workers of all ages required to pay.

"Of course, the bulk of the working population are still under state pension age, meaning in reality this is a National Insurance hike in all but name and it is almost certainly still younger people who will pay the lion's share of these costs."