Morningstar buys Praemium UK and international business for £35m

The platform is used by less than 500 financial advisers, which Praemium said receive "proprietary, friction-free" technology and services that helps fee-based to "outsource key elements" of their workflow.

The firms said they would work together to ensure "a smooth transition for customers and employees". The firms said they expected the deal to complete in Q2 or Q3 of 2022 once it receives approval from UK and Jersey regulators.

Daniel Needham, president of wealth management solutions for Morningstar, said: "Technology is playing a larger role in everyone's lives and expectations for how companies deploy it are evolving quickly. Advisers and the investors we jointly serve are no exception, and Praemium's digital-first capabilities will allow us to reduce friction, lower costs, provide more choice, and improve efficiency for advisers. This gives advisers time back to deliver better advice, empowering investor success."

Praemium had previously signalled its intent to offload its international and UK business in order to focus on the Australian platform market in its homeland. Praemium was launched in 2001 and its UK business half a decade later in 2006 and in Jersey in 2012.

Praemium UK and international MD Mark Sanderson said the company had found "the perfect fit" in Morningstar, adding: "The focus throughout the deal process has been on finding a new owner that is the right fit for us and the right fit for our customers. We wanted a committed parent with a long-term view and the resolve to uphold our best-in-class platform experience, free from customer disruption. We were looking for the enthusiasm and drive to continue the Praemium growth story.

Praemium CEO Anthony Wamsteker added: "We are delighted Morningstar, a global firm of outstanding stature has chosen to acquire our international business. Morningstar will bring its global footprint and investment scale to better serve the interests of international clients and better advance the career opportunities of our international employees."