Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company raises £130m for IPO

Foresight Sustainable Forestry company shares will be available on Wednesday, 24 November

clock • 1 min read
Forest
Image:

Forest

The Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company has raised £130m in its IPO, marking the third investment trust for the firm and the 13th overall to launch this year.

The IPO, which was brokered by Jeffries International, will issue £130m ordinary shares at 100p being issued on the stock exchange for trading to commence tomorrow (24 November). 

Richard Davidson, prospective chairman of the company, said: "Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company offers a unique investment opportunity in UK forestry which has been reflected by the demand we have seen from both institutional and retail investors. We now look forward to delivering on our targeted returns, development plans and investment pipeline."

UK equity funds outperforming in ESG scores

Bernard Fairman, executive chairman and co-founder of Foresight Group, added that forestry has a vital role in the battle against climate change. 

"COP26 recently underlined the huge importance of forests and afforestation projects worldwide; the UK is one of the least forested countries in Europe and with its UK focus, this is an investment company which will make a real sustainability, biodiversity and ESG impact in this country."  

