Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company raises £130m for IPO

The IPO, which was brokered by Jeffries International, will issue £130m ordinary shares at 100p being issued on the stock exchange for trading to commence tomorrow (24 November).

Richard Davidson, prospective chairman of the company, said: "Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company offers a unique investment opportunity in UK forestry which has been reflected by the demand we have seen from both institutional and retail investors. We now look forward to delivering on our targeted returns, development plans and investment pipeline."

Bernard Fairman, executive chairman and co-founder of Foresight Group, added that forestry has a vital role in the battle against climate change.

"COP26 recently underlined the huge importance of forests and afforestation projects worldwide; the UK is one of the least forested countries in Europe and with its UK focus, this is an investment company which will make a real sustainability, biodiversity and ESG impact in this country."