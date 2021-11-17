Bank of England 'showdown' on inflation imminent

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the annual rate of consumer price index rose to 4.2% last month, up from 3.1% in September, the fastest rise since November 2011, beating out predictions of 3.9% from economists.

UK inflation reaches highest level in a decade at 4.2%

Some market participants are now actively calling on the BoE to take action, citing strong employment figures, published yesterday, as evidence it is now running out of excuses not to act.

"After yesterday's strong employment data, the missing piece of the puzzle according to Governor Bailey, there is seemingly little reason to expect the Bank not to hike, though this thinking has scuppered traders before," said Shane O'Neill, head of interest rate trading at Validus Risk Management.

"If the first post-furlough employment data point, released shortly before the Bank's December meeting, confirms the strength of the employment market and inflation, as seen today, continues higher - it is going to look more and more like the Bank missed an opportunity in November," he added.

A secondary concern for both investors and market participants, and one that could have far-reaching consequences for consumers, is the effect of inflation on sterling, driven by higher import prices.

Sterling rose against the euro to its strongest level since February 2020, adding 0.4% to €1.19 this morning.

"Following the relatively healthy labour data out on Tuesday, today's inflation release will increase the pressure on the Bank of England to finally raise interest rates. The bank will be aware that when it failed to raise interest rates at its 4 November meeting it weakened sterling and created another source of inflation through higher import prices," said Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson.

"The BoE may be reluctant to make the same mistake again when the Monetary Policy Committee meets next on 16 December," he added.

The current inflationary environment, characterised by surges in electricity, gas and other fuel prices, set against government hikes to energy caps, means households across the UK are likely to be impacted by the bank's inaction, although, as head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, Richard Carter points out, it is unclear how a modest rate hike of 15 basis points would negate current prices in these markets.

Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

"This morning's print suggests we should be braced for a showdown at the next MPC meeting in December, where all bets will be on a rate hike. Particularly given we now have more information on the state of the labour market in the UK, which seems to be transitioning from the end of the furlough scheme well," said Carter.

"Some may say that the heightened inflation is evidence that the Bank of England should have acted already and started the process of tightening monetary policy. But really what is causing the heightened price increases in the energy market is a perfect storm of factors that are all feeding through at the same time," he added.

On Monday, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told MPs he was concerned about inflation, though he continues to vote with the majority on the issue, to hold rates at 0.1%.