FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

According to a story in Financial News (FN), the email was sent internally to FCA staff by a group of dissatisfied employees and requested colleagues sign a petition that would recognise Unite as the union for the FCA. However, it was blocked by watchdog executives and labelled a ‘phishing' email, the publication reported.

Since July, staff at the FCA have been pushing to join Unite, as changes made under Nikhil Rathi, the watchdog's chief executive, have proved unpopular with employees.

In October, the FCA announced plans to axe bonuses for its 2,400 staff. At the time, Rathi said the bonuses were ‘unjustified' given ongoing scandals at alternative fund promoter Connaught and mini bond firm London Capital & Finance.

A group of FCA employees rebelled against the changes being made, promoting a petition in an anonymous all-staff email sent via an external service provider, one person close to the matter reportedly told FN.

Industry questions 'unusual' departure of Charles Randell from FCA

"It is undeniable that staff across the FCA want and need an independent trade union to formally represent their interests to their employer," said Dominic Hook, Unite national officer.

"Unite has seen a surge in membership from FCA colleagues who feel their voices are not being heard within the regulator. Unite are committed to supporting the staff who have expressed concerns about a range of current proposals made by management," he added.

A person familiar with the watchdog's practices also told FN that unsolicited emails of this type would be deleted as is common practice under data protection policies.

While another voice said the move to block the email was "bizarre." "No one thinks it was a phishing attempt," the person told FN.

An FCA spokesperson said: "It is important we remind our colleagues of our shared responsibility to protect data and our IT security."