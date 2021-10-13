European ETFs net flows drop 26% in Q3

€32.6bn net inflows

The majority of ETF providers saw a decline in flows in the third quarter.
The Europe exchange-traded funds market for the third quarter saw net inflows of €32.6bn, a 26% decrease on the second quarter, according to the Morningstar Q3 2021 ETF Asset Flows report.

In the first quarters of 2021, flows surpassed the total annual for 2020 and assets reached an all-time-high of €1.3trn.

Jose Garcia-Zarate, associate director, passive strategies at Morningstar, said: "The European ETF market gathered €32.6bn of flows in the third quarter, decreasing from €44bn in the second quarter. However, flows into ETFs in the first three quarters of the year, at €125.7bn, have already surpassed the total for the whole of 2020.

"Barring an unexpected sizable dip in flows in the remaining three months, the European ETF market will set a new annual record-high in flows for 2021. Assets under management rose by 4% over the quarter to a few million short of €1.3trn. In terms of asset classes, investors broadly split their preferences between equity and fixed income, with flows of €16.7bn and €14.7bn."

Other key findings for Q3 2021 include a broad split in investor preferences between equity and fixed income ETFs.

There is growth among ESG ETFs too, as flows amounted to €13.8bn, or 42.5% of all money invested in ETFs in the third quarter. Assets grew by 11% to €158.3bn and represent 12.2% of total assets in ETFs in Europe.

Meanwhile strategic-beta ETFs shed €3.6bn in the third quarter, mostly in value equity factor strategies, while thematic ETFs gathered €1.8bn in flows and assets grew to €34bn.

