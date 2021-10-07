Investor sentiment falls on government recovery plans

Debt to GDP ratio doubled since 1970s

clock • 1 min read
Investors are losing faith in the UK Government's ability to handle the economy post-pandemic
Image:

Investors are losing faith in the UK Government's ability to handle the economy post-pandemic

UK-based investors are losing faith in the Government’s ability to rebuild the economy following the pandemic, HYCM research has found.

The survey of nearly 1,500 investors with investments of more than £20,000 excluding property, savings and workplace pensions, found that 60% do not believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Government have handled the pandemic properly.

An additional 59% said they lack faith in the government's ability to tackle the record levels of public debt that was accrued during the coronavirus pandemic, while half of UK investors said they are concerned about the potential of acute economic austerity over the coming years.

UK recovery to 'remain bumpy': Industry reacts to 0.1% GDP increase

"As recent policy reforms would suggest, the government is already taking significant action to repay the large level of public debt accumulated during the pandemic. Consequently, the UK is now approaching an interesting juncture when it comes to its post-pandemic recovery - and clearly, some investors are worried," said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

"Given the fact that recent changes have little precedent outside of a Budget, our research shows that a large number of investors are faltering when it comes to their trust in Boris Johnson's Government. The UK's debt to GDP ratio has almost doubled since the 1970s and is well above the European average. Investors will be mindful that the UK now owes more money than it prints."

He added that despite the uncertainty, some analysts are predicting that the FTSE 100 could potentially offer better value for medium-term investors when compared with US stocks.

"With numerous changes already in the offing, from taxation reforms to national insurance policy overhauls, traders and investors will no doubt be adjusting their strategies accordingly. Investors should monitor any developments closely before making any hasty changes to their portfolio."

Related Topics

More on UK

New strategy will be co-managed by Jens Peers
ESG

Mirova launches Global Sustainable Equity fund

UK version of its €4bn ESG fund

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
At the peak of the pandemic in May 2020, close to 90 million people had been furloughed
Economics

Furlough scheme ends, fuelling unemployment fears

1.6m people are still being supported

Jenny Turton
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Royal Mail outperforms US growth market as investors ask: 'What now?'
Investment

Royal Mail outperforms US growth market as investors ask: 'What now?'

Royal Mail has outperformed 498 out of 500 stocks in the S&P 500, returning almost 200% over the past 12 months, far ahead of some of the biggest names in the US.

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 September 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Prusik hires former Columbia Threadneedle manager for new fund launch

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 