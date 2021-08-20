ADVERTISEMENT

Investors expect post-pandemic recovery despite new Covid variants fears

Barclays Smart Investor research

Investors believe the economy will recover
Investors believe the economy will recover

Research from Barclays Smart Investor revealed that 63% of investors believe that pandemic-hit industries such as hospitality and travel will bounce back, even though two thirds named new coronavirus variants as their biggest concern for financial markets.

The survey of 2,000 UK investors also revealed that 59% of respondents are worried about rising inflation, while half the respondents said they are concerned about a market bubble bursting by the end of the year. A tech bubble is of a particular concern, with 42% of respondents naming this as a worry.

Roundtable discussion: The post-pandemic inflation conundrum for income investors

Despite these fears, however, 59% of investors revealed they are feeling optimistic about financial markets for the rest of the year, while 60% are confident the successful vaccine rollout will help markets.

Over the next five years, UK investors see sustainable energy, technology, healthcare and biotech industries emerging as the best performers, while tobacco, mining, and oil and gas industries are expected to perform the worst.

How UK companies are embracing technological innovation

Will Hobbs, CIO at Barclays Wealth, said: "It is great to see that investors are generally optimistic on the market outlook - and reassuring that many are still cautious when it comes to predicting the future, and the pathway out of the pandemic, with too much confidence.

"We do not yet know what the long-term effects of the pandemic will be on the global economy, but many experts are predicting that COVID-19 will be the catalyst for an industrial revolution. With such change comes real opportunity for investors - but it is very difficult to pin point exactly which industries or sectors will truly benefit from this innovation.

"With this in mind, investing in a diversified set of assets will give investors the best chance of benefiting from whatever the future economy holds."

Manulife IM strengthens EM team with two appointments

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

