Scottish Mortgage raises £200m through debt issuance

According to the board of Scottish Mortgage, the level of borrowing for the trust has been increased to maintain an "appropriate level of gearing" as its assets continue to grow.

The first issuance is a 15-year note with a fixed rate coupon of 2.03%, while the second is a 25-year with a fixed coupon of 2.3%.

Both notes are for £100m, denominated in sterling and funded on 10 August. Banco Santander S.A. London acted as the placement agent for the transaction.

"The ability to raise long-term capital in this way to invest in the outstanding growth companies in the portfolio should enhance the returns for our shareholders over the coming decades," said Justin Dowley, senior independent director at Scottish Mortgage. "The board continues to view the capacity to do this as one of the significant advantages of Scottish Mortgage's investment trust structure."

According to AIC data to 10 August, the trust has delivered a NAV total return of 377.8% over five years, against 153.5% for the AIC Global sector.

Over ten years, the trust has significantly outperformed the AIC Global sector, delivering a NAV total return of 1,038%, compared to a sector average of 390.1%.

"Over the last decade, Scottish Mortgage's portfolio has included many companies positioned well for the long-term shifts in the way we live, work and travel, benefiting from the explosion of social media, online shopping and electric transport," said Catharine Flood, corporate strategy director for Scottish Mortgage. "The computing power behind this disruption is accelerating and now reaching other industries where we expect the advances to be even larger and more meaningful - such as healthcare, transport, space exploration and biological manufacturing."

She added: "Raising new capital at this point allows us to back more of the next generation of innovative companies without having to sell current investments which we continue to find attractive. The new funding allows the managers to invest more in the portfolio, with the aim of enhancing long-term returns for shareholders."