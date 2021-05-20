Investment Week unveils shortlist for Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021
Winners announced on 16 July
Investment Week and its sister titles Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021.
We received a record number of submissions this year so well done to all those shortlisted.
Following a year of unprecedented challenges for marketing and distribution, these awards are intended to honour the marketing and content campaigns, as well as the individuals and teams that have successfully persevered and delivered excellence in terms of creativity, innovation, and customer engagement.
With several new categories in 2021, the awards this year cover both marketing and proposition development, content marketing and thought leadership, direct and digital marketing.
They are focused in particular on identifying campaigns and teams that had the courage to try something new and build their brand in a different way during the pandemic.
For the first time we will be honouring individual assets in categories such as Best Use of Video, Best Blog, as well as highlighting those individuals who have genuinely inspired others in a tough year in our new Lockdown Legend category.
Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.
Award winners will be announced on 16 July with a special eBook.
Click here for more information about the awards and to view the judging panel.
This year's nominees
Best Blog or Blog Series - NEW
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Cerno Capital Partners
Fidelity International
Gresham House Ventures
Momentum Global Investment Management
The Lang Cat
The Scottish Investment Trust
TwentyFour Asset Management
Best Digital Experience - NEW
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Money Alive
Patrizia AG
Best Podcast - NEW
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Algebris Investments
Baillie Gifford
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Fidelity International
Man Group
Quilter Cheviot
Schroders
The Verve Group
True Potential LLP
Waverton Investment Management
Best Use of Market Research - NEW
Aegon and NextWealth
AML and The Nursery
Embark Group
NextWealth
PensionBee
Schroders
Best Use of Marketing Technology and Data - NEW
Fundamental Media
Janus Henderson Investment Trusts & Hub
Schroders
Best Use of Video (including animation) - NEW
Baillie Gifford
Brewin Dolphin
Brooks Macdonald
Charles Stanley
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Fidelity International
Impax Asset Management
Rize ETF
Schroders
TPT Retirement Solutions
TwentyFour Asset Management
Best Website
Capital Generation Partners
Cerno Capital Partners
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Man Group
Patrizia AG
Polar Capital
River and Mercantile (in partnership with White Marble Marketing)
Rize ETF
TPT Retirement Solutions
TwentyFour Asset Management
Campaign Innovation
Gravis
Killik & Co. (with Teamspirit)
Octopus Investments
PATRIZIA AG
PensionBee
Content Marketer of the Year - NEW
Ben Faulkner, EQ Investors
Darshini Shah, Man Group
Grahame Herbert, True Potential
Helen Russell-Hughes, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers
James Whiteman, Aviva Investors
Nerissa Parker, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Institutional)
Aviva Investors
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Breckinridge Capital Advisors
Gravis
Patrizia City Pulse
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Retail)
BNP Paribas Asset Management
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Charles Stanley
Embark Group
Fidelity FundsNetwork and NextWealth
Janus Henderson Investment Trusts & Hub
Octopus Investments
Schroders
Event Innovation Award (External Providers)
Apricity Compliance
Dynamic Planner
NextGen Planners
The Lang Cat
Unique Manager Showcase
Event Innovation Award (Industry)
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Cerno Capital Partners
Fidelity International
Jupiter Asset Management
Neuberger Berman
Royal London Asset Management
T. Rowe Price
Tenet
True Potential LLP
TwentyFour Asset Management
Lockdown Legend - NEW
Claire Richards, Allianz Global Investors
Emily Askham, AXA Investment Managers
Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF
Lakshmi Woodings, Apex Group Ltd
Sam Taylor, Quilter Financial Planning
Sanchari Roy, Allianz Global Investors
Marketer of the Year
Ashley Carson, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Chloe Caudell, AXA Investment Managers
Ellie Freeman, Brown Shipley
Kate Gillespie, Aviva Investors
Tom Lamb, True Potential LLP
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Baillie Gifford
Charles Stanley
Legal & General Investment Management
Liontrust
Ninety One
Octopus Investments
PATRIZIA AG
PensionBee
True Potential LLP
Vanguard
Marketing Leader of the Year
Andy McQuillan, Legal & General Investment Management
Arlette Lee, Aravis Capital Limited
Courtney Waterman, Ninety One
Csilla Balint, iPensions Group
Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF
Jonathan Roseweir, Octopus Investments
Lucy Capon, Sarasin & Partners
Noreen Biddle Shah, State Street/reboot.
Rosie Guest, Apex Group
Tessa Inglis, Charles Stanley
Vik Heerah, Polar Capital
Marketing Team of the Year
BMO Global Asset Management
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Charles Stanley
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Janus Henderson Investors
Jupiter Asset Management
Liontrust
Ninety One
Polar Capital
Royal London Asset Management
Schroders
True Potential LLP
Open Innovation Award (Pandemic Edition) - NEW
Baillie Gifford
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Charles Stanley
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Fidelity International
NextWealth
Royal London Asset Management
The Verve Group
True Potential LLP
Proposition Development (Asset Management)
BMO Global Asset Management
Royal London Asset Management
Unicorn Asset Management
Proposition Development (Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management)
Brewin Dolphin
PortfolioMetrix
Redmayne Bentley
Thought Leadership Work (Institutional)
BNP Paribas Asset Management
BNP Paribas
Fidelity International
Gresham House
Impax Asset Management
Man Group
Neuberger Berman
Patrizia AG
Royal London Asset Management
Rothesay
Thought Leadership Work (Retail)
Aegon and NextWealth
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Fidelity International
Impax Asset Management
The Lang Cat
The Scottish Investment Trust