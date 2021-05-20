Investment Week unveils shortlist for Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021

Several new categories are up for grabs in this year's awards

Investment Week and its sister titles Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021.

We received a record number of submissions this year so well done to all those shortlisted.

Following a year of unprecedented challenges for marketing and distribution, these awards are intended to honour the marketing and content campaigns, as well as the individuals and teams that have successfully persevered and delivered excellence in terms of creativity, innovation, and customer engagement.

With several new categories in 2021, the awards this year cover both marketing and proposition development, content marketing and thought leadership, direct and digital marketing.

They are focused in particular on identifying campaigns and teams that had the courage to try something new and build their brand in a different way during the pandemic.

For the first time we will be honouring individual assets in categories such as Best Use of Video, Best Blog, as well as highlighting those individuals who have genuinely inspired others in a tough year in our new Lockdown Legend category.

Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

Award winners will be announced on 16 July with a special eBook.

Click here for more information about the awards and to view the judging panel.

This year's nominees

Best Blog or Blog Series - NEW

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Cerno Capital Partners

Fidelity International

Gresham House Ventures

Momentum Global Investment Management

The Lang Cat

The Scottish Investment Trust

TwentyFour Asset Management

Best Digital Experience - NEW

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Money Alive

Patrizia AG

Best Podcast - NEW

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Algebris Investments

Baillie Gifford

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Fidelity International

Man Group

Quilter Cheviot

Schroders

The Verve Group

True Potential LLP

Waverton Investment Management

Best Use of Market Research - NEW

Aegon and NextWealth

AML and The Nursery

Embark Group

NextWealth

PensionBee

Schroders

Best Use of Marketing Technology and Data - NEW

Fundamental Media

Janus Henderson Investment Trusts & Hub

Schroders

Best Use of Video (including animation) - NEW

Baillie Gifford

Brewin Dolphin

Brooks Macdonald

Charles Stanley

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Fidelity International

Impax Asset Management

Rize ETF

Schroders

TPT Retirement Solutions

TwentyFour Asset Management

Best Website

Capital Generation Partners

Cerno Capital Partners

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Man Group

Patrizia AG

Polar Capital

River and Mercantile (in partnership with White Marble Marketing)

Rize ETF

TPT Retirement Solutions

TwentyFour Asset Management

Campaign Innovation

Gravis

Killik & Co. (with Teamspirit)

Octopus Investments

PATRIZIA AG

PensionBee

Content Marketer of the Year - NEW

Ben Faulkner, EQ Investors

Darshini Shah, Man Group

Grahame Herbert, True Potential

Helen Russell-Hughes, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

James Whiteman, Aviva Investors

Nerissa Parker, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Institutional)

Aviva Investors

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Breckinridge Capital Advisors

Gravis

Patrizia City Pulse

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Retail)

BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Charles Stanley

Embark Group

Fidelity FundsNetwork and NextWealth

Janus Henderson Investment Trusts & Hub

Octopus Investments

Schroders

Event Innovation Award (External Providers)

Apricity Compliance

Dynamic Planner

NextGen Planners

The Lang Cat

Unique Manager Showcase

Event Innovation Award (Industry)

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Cerno Capital Partners

Fidelity International

Jupiter Asset Management

Neuberger Berman

Royal London Asset Management

T. Rowe Price

Tenet

True Potential LLP

TwentyFour Asset Management

Lockdown Legend - NEW

Claire Richards, Allianz Global Investors

Emily Askham, AXA Investment Managers

Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF

Lakshmi Woodings, Apex Group Ltd

Sam Taylor, Quilter Financial Planning

Sanchari Roy, Allianz Global Investors

Marketer of the Year

Ashley Carson, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Chloe Caudell, AXA Investment Managers

Ellie Freeman, Brown Shipley

Kate Gillespie, Aviva Investors

Tom Lamb, True Potential LLP

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Baillie Gifford

Charles Stanley

Legal & General Investment Management

Liontrust

Ninety One

Octopus Investments

PATRIZIA AG

PensionBee

True Potential LLP

Vanguard

Marketing Leader of the Year

Andy McQuillan, Legal & General Investment Management

Arlette Lee, Aravis Capital Limited

Courtney Waterman, Ninety One

Csilla Balint, iPensions Group

Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF

Jonathan Roseweir, Octopus Investments

Lucy Capon, Sarasin & Partners

Noreen Biddle Shah, State Street/reboot.

Rosie Guest, Apex Group

Tessa Inglis, Charles Stanley

Vik Heerah, Polar Capital

Marketing Team of the Year

BMO Global Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Charles Stanley

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Janus Henderson Investors

Jupiter Asset Management

Liontrust

Ninety One

Polar Capital

Royal London Asset Management

Schroders

True Potential LLP

Open Innovation Award (Pandemic Edition) - NEW

Baillie Gifford

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Charles Stanley

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Fidelity International

NextWealth

Royal London Asset Management

The Verve Group

True Potential LLP

Proposition Development (Asset Management)

BMO Global Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management

Unicorn Asset Management

Proposition Development (Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management)

Brewin Dolphin

PortfolioMetrix

Redmayne Bentley

Thought Leadership Work (Institutional)

BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNP Paribas

Fidelity International

Gresham House

Impax Asset Management

Man Group

Neuberger Berman

Patrizia AG

Royal London Asset Management

Rothesay

Thought Leadership Work (Retail)

Aegon and NextWealth

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Fidelity International

Impax Asset Management

The Lang Cat

The Scottish Investment Trust