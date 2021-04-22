Report finds investment industry has made 'limited progress' on diversity data collection

The investment industry is struggling to collect data on diversity and inclusion, even though awareness and commitment to this issue is growing, according to a new report published by LGBT Great, the Diversity Project and Nicsa and supported by EY.

The report, entitled Holding Up the Mirror: Diversity Data in the Investment, Wealth Management and Savings Industry, revealed that while 80% of HR leaders from the industry believe that collecting diversity data should be a priority for their firm in 2021, just 20% think their firm is doing so successfully.

As a result, the joint report is calling for urgent action to solve this issue and sets out a number of recommendations on what organisations can do to accelerate progress.

Matt Cameron, global managing director at LGBT Great, said: "The investment, wealth management and savings industry has made limited progress with regards to the collection of diversity data and efforts have been largely disparate.

"The stakes are high and not just limited to talent, but organisations are also at risk of losing business reputation and underperforming commercially with inadequate diversity data.

"This bold new report not only aims to expose the shortcomings and suggest new ideas, it also seeks to lay the foundations for future works to come."

Unprepared for the future

According to the findings, most organisations surveyed focus on collecting data on gender and age only (at 98% respectively), followed by data on race (70%), pregnancy & maternity (63%), and disability (60%).

Meanwhile, characteristics such as sexual orientation (45%), religion or belief (33%), and gender reassignment (20%) are the least explored and not regularly updated.

In addition, just 26% of organisations collect pay data on preferences other than gender, and the majority of organisations are unprepared for future changes to ethnicity pay gap legislations.

Financial services must address 'deep' diversity issues - Nikhil Rathi

One of the key challenges, the study found, is that high level executives consider diversity data to be the responsibility of the HR department, while 38% of HR leaders said they lack buy-in from senior leadership to effect change.

At the same time, the research uncovered a lack of awareness among employees of the importance of collecting diversity data, resulting in low disclosure rates, while many employees also displayed a lack of trust around data protection and confidentiality.

Some organisations also stated the lack of appropriate technology and regional legal constraints as common barriers.

Taking responsibility

As a result, the report concludes that those in leadership positions at asset managers, asset owners and investment consultants must take responsibility for driving diversity data collection and creating a culture of trust where employees feel safe to share the required information.

Organisations will also have to upgrade their HR systems to collect data effectively, while industry data providers have a key role to play in requiring firms to share diversity-related information.

The joint authors of the report noted that now is the best time to implement these changes, with Covid-19 and public scrutiny placing ever greater importance on the issue of diversity and inclusion.

Pandemic should not slow down diversity push

Katherine Savage, UK financial services partner at EY, commented: "Improving diversity in the workplace is not a new goal, and progress continues to be made, but without robust data informing on the status quo, it is challenging to set appropriate goals and impossible to report on change.

"This report highlights that while the first step towards effective data capture has been taken by many, the path is long, and significant work remains to be done to achieve the goals the industry is setting itself."

The report sets out five steps that firms can take to enhance their diversity data collection:

1. Dedicate time to education and fostering an environment of sharing real life stories of discrimination, better understanding privilege and how diversity data will be used

2. Adopt global and organisation-wide principles and commitments where possible, but support and tailor local initiatives as regional and country legislation might differ

3. Create board and senior leadership buy-in to the case for change, build allies and culture of trust to support employee disclosure

4. Invest in the technology infrastructure and data analytics capabilities to track progress, take all opportunities to capture data through the employee life cycle and stages of hiring, understand who doesn't join you and why

5. Bring outside-in thinking, learn from other sectors and organisations that are making progress