GARS co-manager Richardson departs to seek 'new challenge'

Neil Richardson, one of the four managers on Aberdeen Standard Investments’ flagship Global Multi-Asset Absolute Return Strategy (GARS), has decided to leave the firm in search for new opportunities.

In a post on LinkedIn the manager, who has been at ASI for nearly a decade, said he was leaving the firm to look "for a new challenge" and the decision was "entirely [his] own".

He wrote: "Working as a portfolio manager on GARS, the flagship global multi-asset absolute return fund, has been exciting, stimulating, and a privilege.

"I still love working in financial markets, and there are many talented individuals at ASI with whom I was lucky enough to be able to exchange thoughts.

"However, for several reasons, I felt that I was beginning to lose motivation and to underperform against my own expectations. I have therefore decided that it is time for me to leave, and find a new job in a different company."

Unloved targeted absolute return sector suffers £12bn outflows in 2020

Before taking on the role at ASI, Richardson was head of UK equities at Ignis Asset Management for three years, and has also previously worked at Citi in a sales role and at Threadneedle Asset Management as head of pan European research.

Reflecting on the type of job he is looking for now, he said it was "impossible to be precise", noting he is "more interested in the role, and the quality of the company, than the title".

He added: "It is most likely to be in investments, given my 36 years of experience in that field, but I am open-minded and if the role was exciting and I felt I could excel in it I would consider almost anything."

He highlighted he was at the beginning of his search and called for help from industry contacts in finding the opportunity that fits.

ASI launches range of 'focused' equity funds

At ASI, he leaves behind Katy Forbes, Scott Smith and Thomas Maxwell as the remaining portfolio managers on GARS.

According to FE fundinfo, the fund has outperformed its IA Targeted Absolute Return sector peers over three years to 21 April, with a return of 8.3% versus an average of 5.6%, but has lagged over five years, returning 9.1% against an average of 11.2%.