Amundi unveils ultra-short maturity fund to ESG fixed income range

The fund will be available for an OCF of 0.08%

Amundi has added to its sustainable ETF range with a fund focused on short-term corporate debt.

The Amundi Euro Corp 0-1Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR offers investors exposure to investment grade, euro-denominated bonds that have a maturity of between one month and one year, along with strict ESG screening.

"We fundamentally believe that ETFs play an important role in democratising ESG," said Fannie Wurtz, head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta.

"With this addition to our range, we are empowering all investors to cost-effectively integrate ESG in this core fixed income exposure."

The fund will apply an exclusion filter to identify and block companies involved in controversial activities including adult entertainment, tobacco, weapons and thermal coal. These filters will also exclude companies that operate in the alcohol, gambling, nuclear power, GMO and oil sands sectors.

Its ongoing charge will be 0.08%.

Amundi, Europe's largest fund manager, runs more than €790bn in fixed income, according to figures published at the end of 2020.

Among these assets are, what the firm cites as, "the core fixed income building blocks" to meet the needs of fixed income investors who are looking for a high intensity ESG integration.

These five ETFs are all classified under Article 8 of EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

